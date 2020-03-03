Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Brent N. Davidson, 35, of the 100 block of Taylor Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 9:48 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Davidson was held without bond.
Michael J. McDavid, 25, of the 9400 block of North Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:48 p.m. Friday by the Indiana State Police on a warrant. No charging information provided. McDavid was held without bond.
Danielle N. Murray, 31, of the 1100 block of Kelly Street, Rome City, was arrested at 2:25 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Amanda E. Steiger, 58, of the 900 block of Gloriosa Circle, Kendallville, was booked at 5:35 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Michael N. Watson, 30, of the 10 block of EMS B5A Lane, Leesburg, was arrested at 7:38 p.m. Friday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Seth R. Adkins, 32, of the 1500 block of South, Goshen, was arrested at 8:10 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Adkins was held without bond.
Christopher J. Arispe, 31, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 8:10 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Arispe was held without bond.
Jennifer S. Hagenbuch, 44, of the 500 block of East Wayne Street, Kendallville, was booked at 8:51 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a violation of drug court.
Kyle A. Linnemeier, 38, of the 200 block of Kingswood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:34 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor. Linnemeier was held on $25,000 bond.
Wendy M. Moore, 44, of the 4600 block of South C.R. 50W, Churubusco, was arrested at 2:39 p.m. Saturday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Moore was held on $2,500 bond.
James A. Scheckles, 40, of the 1900 block of East C.R. 450N, Albion, was arrested at 8:44 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Schedkles was held on $3,500 bond.
