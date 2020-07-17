KENDALLVILLE — Band camp at East Noble High School hit an out of tune note Thursday with the announcement from the Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA).
In a release Thursday ISSMA canceled the 2020 marching band competition season due to COVID-19 Pandemic.
East Noble Assistant Band Director Christian Karkosky said the decision was a tough one for the band.
“When it came down to it, it was probably the only decision they (ISSMA) could have made,” he said.
Up to that point Karkosky said this year’s band camp, which began on Monday had been going well.
“This week went really great the students embraced the new guidelines,” he said. “They did a fantastic job with the guidelines that were put in place.”
Once the decision came down by ISSMA, Karkosky said the staff quickly adjusted and looked toward the best options for the students moving forward.
“For us the main thing we want to focus on moving forward is giving students the best musical and educational experience possible,” he said.
In doing so the band will continue to prepare a halftime show and is looking forward to make itself visible in the community throughout the fall.
This year’s show will take on a Rosie Riveter theme from the 1940s.
Karkosky said they are looking to keep the first part of the show and retool the second part for this year’s halftime show. Portions of the show will also be used for the 2021 marching band season.
A statements from ISSMA said this year’s competition season was canceled for the safety of students, directors, supporting personnel, adjudicators, workers and spectators.
“In keeping with the ISSMA mission to provide educationally evaluated music performance opportunities, a process to provide an assessment through virtual means is being explored,” the release said.
ISSMA is looking ahead to the 2021 marching band season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.