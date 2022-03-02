Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday, Feb. 16, through Monday, Feb. 28, according to jail records.
Quintin Castetter, 30, of the 6100 block of West Noe Street, Kimmell, was arrested at 1:03 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony.
Matthew Fox, 30, no address provided, was booked at 4:51 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, to serve a sentence relating to a probation violation, a Level 6 felony.
Devanee Steider, 28, of the 600 block of Poplar Street, LaGrange, was booked at 4:53 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, to serve a sentence relating to original charges of failure to appear for court and disorderly conduct.
Alyssa Jeffries, 23, of the 400 block of Jay Street, Topeka, was arrested at 4:23 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, by Topeka police on a revocation of community corrections.
Michael Oaxaca, 28, of the 600 block of Jefferson Street, Goshen, was arrested at 8:15 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating without ever receiving a license. Oaxaca posted bond and was released Friday.
Tia Brooks, 22, of the 3700 block of Oaklawn Drive, Anderson, was arrested at 3:38 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, by LaGrange County police on charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
Erika Nieves-Montoya, 18, of the 300 block of North Lakeland Drive, LaGrange, was booked at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, to serve a sentence relating to a Class C misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Raymond Parker, 38, of the 1800 block of Ethan Way, Sacramento, California, was arrested at 10:52 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
David Martin, 38, of the 1000 block of Wood Avenue, Warren, Ohio, was arrested at 6:23 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, by the Indiana State Police on a charge of theft.
Kristina Hatfield, 29, of Syracuse, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor.
Benjamin Miller, 39, of the 3700 block of East C.R. 450S, LaGrange, was arrested at 10:14 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated. Miller posted bond and was released Wednesday.
Dustin Collins, 37, of the 5500 block of C.R. 35, Auburn, was arrested at 11:03 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor.
Caesar Luna-Rosales, 26, of the 200 block of Fifth Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:13 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, by LaGrange County police on charges of resisting law enforcement and operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level above 0.15%.
Christopher Williams, 28, of the 800 block of South Jackson, South Bend, was arrested at 3:18 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, by LaGrange County police on a charge of failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor.
Amanda Slone, 21, of the 2100 block of South C.R. 800E, Angola, was booked at 8:53 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, to serve a sentence relating to a Class C misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Alexandria Hamilton, 25, of the 300 block of West County Line Road, Wolcottville, was arrested Friday on LaGrange County police on charges of domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.
Patriical Reffeitt, 47, of the 400 block of West Broad Street, Angola, was arrested at 9 a.m. Friday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of visiting a common nuisance, a Class C misdemeanor.
Adam Klatt, no age provided, of the 600 block of North Lakeshore Drive, Albion, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Saturday by Ligonier town police on a Noble County warrant. No charging information provided.
Cassandra Richards, 29, of the 300 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 12:32 a.m. Friday by LaGrange town police on a Whitley County warrant. Richards was transported to Whitley County.
Edilberto Gutierrez, 27, of the 200 block of Willow Brook Road, Coldwater, Michigan, was arrested at 7:56 p.m. Saturday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of marijuana and operating without ever obtaining a license.
Juan Munoz-Garcia, 29, of the 300 block of Elizabeth, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 2:59 p.m. Saturday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more.
Tadeusz Kuczek, 36, of the 00 block of Huron Avenue, Clifton, New Jersey, was arrested at 10:36 p.m. Saturday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of operating with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more.
Aaron Miller, 22, of the 28400 block of C.R. 52, Nappanee, was arrested at 4:18 a.m. Sunday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.15%. Miller posted bond and was released Sunday.
Trae White, 25, of the 500 block of Jaydee Street, Elkhart, was booked at 3:40 p.m. Sunday to serve a sentence relating to a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Rodolg Nieves, 24, of the 60200 block of Joseph Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Monday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor.
Bryan Clark, 60, of the 8900 block of East C.R. 430S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 4:35 p.m. Monday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging operating while intoxicated and identity deception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.