LAGRANGE —Main Street LaGrange will host a LaGrange Pie Party on Saturday, Sept. 16, starting at 1 p.m. in downtown LaGrange.
This three-pronged fundraising event will highlight three different events: Best Pie Contest, Pie Eating Contest, and Pie a Public Official.
The Best Pie Contest will take place at Fireside Craft Burgers and Brews starting at 1 p.m. Each contestant paying a $25 entry fee has a chance at winning a $200 prize, while there will be a $5 door charge to sample and judge each pie.
The Pie Eating Contest will take place at Foltz Bakery at 2 p.m. Each person wanting to compete must pay a $15 entry fee and has a chance at winning a $100 prize.
The final event, Pie a Public Official auction, will take place at Linder’s Tavern on Main at 3:30 p.m. This is an opportunity to bid on throwing a pie at the face of local public officials. A silent auction will also be taking place.
All proceeds from the LaGrange Pie Party event will go to buy solar charging benches for around the Courthouse grounds.
To learn more about the LaGrange Pie Party, follow the event on Main Street LaGrange Inc.’s Facebook page. Registration forms for the Best Pie Contest and Pie Eating Contest can be found on Facebook or by reaching out to Jenny Landez at jlandez@lagrangecounty.org.
Main Street LaGrange’s mission is to “Promote, Advance, and Preserve Hometown Culture.” Founded in 2021, Main Street LaGrange is organized for the purpose of building a prosperous downtown through a diverse culture.
