FORT WAYNE — Kendallville’s Community Learning Center is getting a financial boost from a regional development board.
The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority recommended Regional Cities Initiative funding for four projects in northeast Indiana on Tuesday, including the Community Learning Center.
The CLC project is a $1.05 million effort to complete renovation of the auditorium as well as the reception room across the hall from the theater space. The regional development authority pledged $183,000 toward the total cost of $1,052,009.
Other projects funded included the Hanna Nuttman Park Revitalization project in Decatur in Adams County for $50,000 of the total project cost of $3,610,339; CASS Housing project in Fort Wayne in Allen County for $200,000 of the total project cost of $1,100,000; and Enterprise Center phase two in Angola in Steuben County for $100,000 of the total project cost of $668,260.
The Community Learning Center is a collaborative effort that’s involved in redeveloping the former East Noble Middle School building into a space where area nonprofits and organizations can work together in a building and collaborate with one another.
The organization’s goal is to provide opportunities for lifelong learning as well as workforce and job skill development in Kendallville and greater Noble County.
The project has been primarily funded by the Dekko Foundation, which has supported the multi-million dollar renovation of the building. Dekko Foundation announced within the last month that it will be moving from its current location to new offices on the third floor the CLC later this year.
Previously, the Northeast Indiana RDA board was considering recommending a total of $250,000 to fund regional projects. However, through a combination of lower construction costs and additional fundraising from previously-approved projects as well as interest earned, the Northeast Indiana RDA board recommended a total of $533,000 to invest in transformational regional projects.
Gene Donaghy, president of the Northeast Indiana RDA board, said the board reviewed nine presentations from potential projects in Northeast Indiana in January.
“All nine projects were impressive, and it was a difficult decision for the board. However, we selected these four projects for Regional Cities Initiative funding because they have great potential for the transformative impact on their community and our 11-county region,” said Donaghy. “These four projects align with our Regional Cities Initiative goals for talent attraction and building national brand identity and Northeast Indiana’s Road to One Million plan.”
Craig Snow, vice president of the Northeast Indiana RDA board, said the board remains hopeful that it could continue to support the projects that have already been submitted to the RDA if other funding becomes available.
“While we are not accepting new proposals at this time, if there was more money to be found through a project or projects being under budget or returning interest, we could maybe make additional awards. We continue to look for other sources of funding, as well,” said Snow.
Now that the Northeast Indiana RDA board has recommended Regional Cities Initiative funding for the four projects, the application goes to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation for final approval before funding disbursement.
To date, the Northeast Indiana RDA board leveraged $42 million of state Regional Cities Initiative funding to generate more than $264 million of total public-private investment in 28 quality of place projects in Northeast Indiana’s 11-county region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.