KENDALLVILLE — Firefighters had another busy year in 2021, as run volume for Kendallville Fire Department increased slightly year-over-year, nearly hitting a thousand runs.
Fewer of those runs were for actual fires, with medical assists making up more than two-thirds of the department's total volume again this year.
In the Kendallville Fire Department 2021 annual report, Chief Jeremy McKinley reported his department went on 995 total runs, up a little over 8% from 918 runs in 2020.
Both years are way up from 631 total runs in 2019, which has occurred because the fire department now goes out on many more medical runs, assisting EMS if needed.
McKinley, when he took over for former Chief Mike Riehm at the start of 2020, changed the department's response procedures to go out on high priority assists for things like chest pains, shortness of breath, stroke or unconscious individuals.
Medical runs went from 319 in 2019 to 554 in McKinley's first year as chief, and increased again to 569 in 2021. With other EMS runs as well, medical callouts accounted for 69% of the department's total run volume last year.
Calls for structure fires — the bread and butter of what people think of when they think about the fire department — declined in 2021 to 56 from 69 in 2020, while the department also had fewer mutual-aid callouts at just five as compared to 14 in 2020.
Alarm calls also decreased sharply last year to 26 after 61 such calls in 2020.
The department completed 109 pre-plan inspections for businesses and industries and hosted seven CPR classes for the public.
Fires and false alarms accounted for 7% of call volume each, service calls and rescue calls each were 6% and hazmat calls were just 5% of total volume last year.
Fire Station 2 on U.S. 6 was the busier of the city's two fire stations, called out on 42% of calls, as compared to Fire Station 1 on Drake Road with 25%, while 33% of calls garnered responders from both stations.
Kendallville Fire Department did get a staff reload with two new full-time firefighters in Robert Isaacs and Connor Marks and updated its fleet with a new command vehicle and two new squad/grass trucks.
The department is in the process of shopping a new ladder truck to replace its aging Tower 10, the largest and most expensive apparatus in the department. McKinley received permission in January to start exploring replacement options, including possibly using a cooperative agreement with another government agency in hopes of tacking onto their bid prices and get a better deal on a new truck.
