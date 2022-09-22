KENDALLVILLE — East Noble is looking to spend a little more in 2023 in hopes of giving out teacher raises, purchasing some new buses and paying down debt, all while the district’s tax rate looks likely to shrink a bit more.
It’s budget season and on Wednesday, the East Noble school board got an update about the proposed spending plan for 2023.
In total, East Noble is budgeting about $38.9 million for next year.
Chief Finance and Operations Officer Brian Leitch guided the board through their annual budget presentation, highlighting key points of the spending plan.
Leitch reminded board members that budgets are plans and that doesn’t mean the district has to or will spend 100% of these amounts and, hopefully, won’t overspend its totals either.
School funding comes from two sources. The first, and bigger of the two, is state funding that is calculated on student population and a complex funding formulua that, in general, provides about $6,000 per students plus or minus depending on multiple factors. Those funds pay for the “education fund,” which covers most in-classroom expenses for schools.
The other source is property taxes, which nowadays covers the “operational fund” including day-to-day operating expenses, maintenance, technology and capital purchases, as well as debt payments.
The 2023 educational fund clocks in at $25,688,468, the majority of which is funding for “regular programs,” typical K-12 instructional including teacher salaries, totaling $16.29 million. Building administration is the next largest bucket at about $2.1 million, with special education at $1.98 million and support services at $1.76 million.
The education fund is up about 5.1% year over year, with Leitch noting that most of that increase is due to East Noble figuring in raises for teachers and staff.
“In that is going to be room budgeted for raises … so hopefully our revenues will support what we’re hoping for and be able to provide more for our staff going on to next year,” Leitch said, without detailing a specific percentage for potential staff raises next year.
The operations fund totals $8,466,122, with operations and maintenance accounting for $3.85 million and transportation accounting for just shy of $2 million as the two largest categories in that budget.
East Noble will replace four 12-year-old buses, including three 84-passenger buses and one special needs bus. The district is planning to purchase two 81-passenger buses, one 84-passenger vehicle and one special needs bus at a total cost of about $590,000.
That budget is up about 2.9%, with bus purchases driving a large portion of that year-over-year hike.
East Noble also has two debt payments in the budget — $3.162 million for next year’s East Noble Middle School debt, which runs through 2033, and $1.55 million for the 2025 debt for the district’s new transportation and technology building on Ohio Street.
When all is said and done, East Noble is projecting that its unit tax rate is likely to drop again this year.
East Noble has benefited from seeing major increases in assessed value. After small increases from $1.01 billion in 2015 and rising slowly to $1.08 billion by 2018, values have taken off since, hitting $1.53 billion for 2023.
That’s helped to drive down the tax rate — again, local property taxes pay for operational fund items as well as debt — which is forecast to be about 74 cents per $100 of assessed value. That’s down from a year ago and down from 2016 when the tax rate was about 99 cents per $100.
That puts East Noble on the lower end of local school districts, with tax rates a little higher than Prairie Heights, Westview, Lakeland and MSD Steuben County, but lower than other districts including Garrett, West Noble, Northwest Allen County, DeKalb Central and Central Noble.
Leitch noted that the tax rates drops aren’t so much reflective of any major spending changes in the school district and instead have been mainly driven by the rapidly increasing assessed valuation.
“We’ve been doing fairly well at holding our (tax) levies,” he said.
In other business Wednesday, East Noble’s school board:
• Approved the following personnel changes:
Resignations: Angel Balyeat, instructional assistant at East Noble Middle School; Autumn Huff, instructional assistant at North Side Elementary School; Brook Likes, bus mechanic for East Noble School Corp.
Reassignments: Suzanne Weber, from registrar/secretary at East Noble High School to technology secretary for East Noble School Corp.
New hires: Maddison Fought, instructional assistant at ENHS; Cassidy Koons, instructional assistant at ENHS; Nadine Kline, skills for success instructional assistant at North Side; Brenda Arnett, sponsor for English Academic Super Bowl at ENHS; Erin Garl and Shay Amstutz, sponsors for junior National Honor Society at Avilla Elementary School; Sam Riesen as heaad girls wrestling coach for ENHS.
• Heard a short update from Superintendent Teresa Gremaux about changes in the district’s K-5 literacy efforts, including a focus on more “guided reading” time at the elementary level.
Guided reading allows teachers to split the class into small groups based on their current skill level and then get more small-group instruction from teachers and instructional assistants to help students master skills and advance their reading level.
“Every student every day gets reading instruction at their level,” Gremaux said.
