LAGRANGE — LaGrange town board members agreed Wednesday night at a special meeting to dig into the town’s TIF funds to find the money needed to cover the unexpected additional costs of a street project slated to get underway this spring.
The town is completely rebuilding about a six-block section of Union Street on LaGrange’s south side, a project that will rebuild the road from the roadbed up, pour new curbs and sidewalks, as well as replace the existing water and sanitary sewer lines.
But the project’s only bidder, API, came in well above the original engineering estimate, due in large part to the recent increase in the cost of construction materials like pipes and pipe fittings needed to rebuild water mains and sewer lines.
The town received a (Community Crossings) grant for $600,000 for the project,” said Mark Eagleson, LaGrange Town Manager.
Eagleson said the state program requires the town to pay for at least 25 percent of the project to qualify for a Community Crossing grant.
“We anticipated it coming in about $800,000 and it came in, it was just over $1 million so that one was up a couple of hundred thousand dollars,” he said.
The second part of that same basic project, replacing the sewer and water lines that run under the road, has to be paid for by the town. Homes and businesses in that area are currently served by aging 4-inch water mains. Those will be replaced with new eight-inch pipes.
Eagleson said the repairs are needed as LaGrange’s south side will see some large investments by businesses being made in the area soon.
He estimated that the sanitary sewer lines in that section of town might be as old as 100 years and must be replaced
“We thought that project would come in about $500,000, and it came in at $1.1 million,” he said. “The cost of pipe is going up tremendously and it’s very difficult to get a hold of.
Rather than scuttle the project, or downsize it, the board members opted to dig into the town’s TIF funds because the project services a portion of a TIF district. They agreed to kick in an additional $750,000 to cover the extra expenses.
“Trying to get pipes and values, some of that stuff now requires three or four months lead times,” he added. “So that will be the next piece of the puzzle we tackle as we get ready to work on Union Street. You can’t tear the street out until you know if you can get those pipes.”
The roadwork on Union will stretch from Seymour Street to South Street.
