KENDALLVILLE — Family members said Glenn Kintzel never spoke very much about his World War II service in the U.S. Army. He worked as a carpenter most of his life, building homes in the Lakeville area in Marshall County before he died in 2009.
It’s a miracle that Kintzel survived the war. He was captured and held as a prisoner of war three times, first by the Italians and then twice by the Nazis in Germany, and escaped every time.
On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Jim Banks presented the Bronze Star, the fourth highest honor, and other medals posthumously to Kintzel’s family members, Sandra Dickerson, Nikki Sprunger, Kelly Meeks and Thomas Dickerson, in a ceremony at American Legion Post 86 in Kendallville.
Kintzel also received the Good Conduct Medal, European/African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with two bronze stars, World War II Victory Medal, Combat Infantry Badge 1st Award and Honorable Service Lapel Button World War II.
Banks said Kintzle’s heroism went unrecognized for most of his life, until the Department of Defense reviewed his service record.
“They should write a book about this man’s service,” Banks said. “His legacy reminds is what is great about this country.”
“Our uncle was truly and honorable man,” said Nikki Sprunger after the ceremony.
Kintzel’s sister, Sandra Dickerson said Glenn was daring, even in high school.
“He used to climb the flag pole,” she said, smiling.
Sandra Dickerson said when Glenn was captured in Germany, he found a newspaper with a picture of Gen. Dwight Eisenhower on a page. He took down Hitler’s photo on the wall where he was held, and replaced it with Eisenhower’s picture.
“After that, he escaped and stole a Nazi motorcycle,” she said.
Sandra said that, as a POW, Kintzel lived in bombed-out apartments. He and other POWs were rescued when the Americans marched the Germans to the Dachau concentration camp. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, was in the American unit that came to his rescue.
