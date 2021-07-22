ALBION — Sometimes, piling on is a good thing.
The Augusta Hills Learning and Recreation Center was looking for what it could do to draw people into its facility to see what it has to offer. Consider it mission accomplished.
With Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ Woods on Wheels 40-foot traveling exhibit as an anchor and the support of many other local groups, at least 70 people went through the numerous stations set up outside Augusta Hills in the first hour alone of the four-hour program on Tuesday.
The event brought together a pair of ideas.
“We were planning on doing something for a free day,” organizer Marilyn Emmert said.
While that was going through her mind, she was reading a magazine put out by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
“They had come up with designing this traveling educational exhibit,” she said.
The exhibit is called Woods on Wheels, a creation of the DNR to get people educated about Indiana’s forests and the value these woodlands contain.
Woods on Wheels offers:
• an educational forestry exhibit with a multitude of interactive display and games for students K-12.
• information for high school students eager to explore forestry career options, landowners needing expertise, policymakers looking to inform their decisions, educators and fact-seeking members of the public.
Among the factoids offered through the program, when the first European settlers landed in Indiana, approximately 87% of the state was covered in forests. By the early 1900s, that had fallen to 6%.
In 1903, Indiana started its first state forest program as it recognized the value of a sustainable wood source. Today, scientists know that healthy trees gobble up carbon dioxide, a key contributor to greenhouse gases.
The state’s efforts are bearing fruit — or at least trees. The state currently has 21% of its land covered in forests.
“And we’re growing,” Woods on Wheels forrester Sara High said. “Our hard work is paying off.”
When the coronavirus hit, the DNR was looking for a way to get information out about its conservation efforts involving trees. So it teamed up with Purdue University and the Indiana Hardwoods Lumbermen’s Association on the program, which is in its first year of existence.
“They wanted to go to all counties,” Emmert said. “We were the first one to apply.”
When Emmert knew the exhibit was coming, she started to make some calls.
“We knew there were a lot of other things we could do,” Emmert said.
Before she knew it, she had an impressive lineup of opportunities for people to explore and enjoy.
She got George Gaerte to bring his tractor and small train cars to tow youngsters. The Noble County Sheriff’s Department brought out a golf cart with special goggles to simulate what it is like to drive drunk.
Noble REMC put on an electricity safety demonstration run by Kevin Dreibelbis, who also is an Augusta Hills board member.
The Noble County Public Library and Drug Free Noble County also participated.
“It’s the nice thing about small communities,” Emmert said. “People come together.”
For Dreibelbis, putting on the electricity program was an opportunity to provide a community safety service as well as to scratch a teaching itch he’s always had.
“This is the absolute favorite part of my job,” Dreibelbis said. “Our mission is to help keep people safe. Electricity can kill you. People don’t think that, but it can kill you. And it doesn’t have to be a lot.”
