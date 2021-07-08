KENDALLVILLE — Not only will Main Street get repaved next week, but the railroad crossing will also get repairs at the same time.
The downside is that the crossing will need to be closed, so drivers will have to detour now if they need to get over the tracks.
As of Thursday, City Engineer Scott Derby said he heard back from Norfolk Southern railroad and reported that yes, the railroad is able and willing to coordinate the crossing closure with the downtown repaving.
Crews from Niblock Excavating will be moving in next week on Wednesday to start a mill and paving project on Main Street from Rush Street to the tracks, including one block east and west on each of the three cross-streets in downtown.
The paving work isn’t technically part of the city’s $1.53 million streetscape project, but was always planned in tandem once the sidewalk and curb and beautification work was done as a final cherry on top of the new downtown look.
The city received a Community Crossings grant that is covering 75% of the cost. The total paving package — which includes other streets outside of the downtown — is $623,148.16 and was awarded to Niblock Excavating.
Kendallville had been hoping to align that paving work with rail upgrades taking place in the city this summer. The railroad is replacing rails through Kendallville that will require crossing closures as the new steel rails are brought in and set in the city.
Since crews will be working on Main Street, Derby was hopefully that the Main Street crossing could be closed at the same time, which would reduce traffic in the downtown while pavers are working.
After several months of back and forth and with one week to go and nothing set, the clouds broke late and the everything is now falling into place.
Derby said Thursday that the railroad will shut the crossing on Wednesday and that the rail replacement should run about the same length as the paving work downtown, maybe stretching a few days longer to the end of the July 19 week.
Outside of replacing the rails, the railroad will also be tearing out the concrete pad at the at-grade crossing, Derby said. That concrete was poured in 2005 and can’t be saved, so the railroad will rip it out and replace it with an asphalt crossing when the rail work is done.
Kendallville may look into spending money in the future to put back in new concrete or other type of more premium and long-lasting crossing — asphalt crossings usually need to be repaired or replaced every three to five years — but that likely won’t happen until 2022.
“(The concrete pads) were installed in ‘05 and they had a 10-year warranty, so they’ve exceeded that,” Derby said. “So I guess things wear out. What will be put back at this time is a new asphalt crossing at no cost to the city,” Derby said.
Derby said the asphalt crossing will probably end up being a little smoother for drivers than the current setup, because rubber buffers between the rails and concrete slabs have settled, creating a bump for vehicles driving over them.
Main Street south of the tracks will not be completely shut down to traffic, but a detour route will be set up, with cars routed from Diamond Street to Riley Street for cars needing to go north-south and get over the tracks, and then crossing back to Main Street via Wayne Street, although many drivers will likely just continue heading north via Riley to U.S. 6.
Main Street in the downtown will be restricted to local traffic only for people needing to access businesses, but drivers may want to avoid the area altogether, however, because streetside parking will be restricted on multiple days when milling and paving is happening. Visitors downtown will probably will want to park in lots behind buildings to avoid the streetside restrictions.
Kendallville released a detailed schedule of downtown paving activity scheduled to start next week.
The road work should be pretty routine, with crews tearing up the existing pavement and then laying new asphalt, with work expected to take only about one week if the weather cooperates.
Derby released a tentative schedule for downtown business owners to be aware of, as the road work will affect streetside parking and traffic flow along Main Street during the work.
Here’s a look at the proposed schedule, weather permitting:
• Monday: Removal/replacement of Americans With Disability Act ramps
at Orchard Street intersections at Mitchell, William and Rush streets.
• Wednesday: Ashpalt milling on Main Street as well as Mitchell, William and Rush streets one block both east and west of Main.
• Thursday: Detailed milling work and cleanup
• Friday: First layer of asphalt placed on Main Street
• Saturday: First layer of asphalt placed on side streets
• Monday, July 19: Surface layer of asphalt on Main Street
• Tuesday, July 20: Surface layer of asphalt on side streets
Streetside parking will be restricted on Wednesday as the milling work is being done and then on Friday through Tuesday, July 20, when crews are laying new asphalt.
