Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Crystal M. Bentley, 32, of the 600 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:03 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class C misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Timothy S. Smith, 53, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:50 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance, a Class B misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Jessica L. Davis, 34, of the 900 block of Earnest Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 3:28 p.m. Friday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Davis was held without bond.
Sterling R. Gibson, 51, of the 0800 block of North S.R. 9, LaGrange, was arrested at 5:12 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on two warrants charging failure to appear for court. Gibson was held without bond.
Hope D. Rowlison, 22, of the 300 block of East Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:31 p.m. Friday by the Indiana State Police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Joseph N. Lewallen, 42, of the 800 block of Clarinet Boulevard East, Elkhart, was arrested at 5:27 p.m. Saturday by Wolcottville police on charges of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 5 felony; and theft, a Level 6 felony. Lewallen was held on $2,500 bond.
Terrel D. Pippenger, 51, of the 9500 block of North C.R. 1025W, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:10 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Level 6 felony. Pippenger was held on $2,500 bond.
Dustin J. Rupert, 25, homeless, was arrested at 2:18 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Rupert was held without bond.
Leo L. Valle, 36, of the 100 block of Second Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:34 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Valle was held on $4,500 bond.
Kyle A. Gibson, 25, of the 200 block of East Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:46 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a body attachment warrant. Gibson was held on $3,040 cash bond.
April M. Kelly, 24, of the 1900 block of Deerfield Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:29 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Kelly was held without bond.
Joshua D. Short, 37, of the 100 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 7:53 p.m. Sunday by Wolcottville police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; being a habitual offender, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Short was held on $250,000 bond.
Richard J. Stowell, 36, of the 7900 block of Seebolt Drive, Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested at 4:50 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Stowell was held without bond.
Isaac M. Troyer, 30, of the 200 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:46 p.m. by Ligonier police on a pair of warrants. No charging information provided. Troyer was held without bond.
