Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Kenneth W. Bolen, 32, of the 7400 block of East C.R. 620S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 5:37 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of battery against a public safety official engage in official duty, a Level 6 felony; disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Bolen as held on $2,500 bond.
David R. Messer, 46, of the 200 block of West Sixth Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 11:14 a.m. Monday by Ligonier police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Messer was held on $1,500 bond.
Angel R. Sabin, 22, of the 200 block of Leclere Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 8:48 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Sabin was held on $2,500 bond.
Tracy W. Sharp, 41, of the 15500 block of C.R. 675, Paris, Florida, was arrested at 1:20 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Jaxon L. Tilbury, 31, of the 100 block of Country Forest Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:31 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Tilbury was held on $2,500 bond.
Roman A. Torres, 42, of the 9700 block of East Rockaby Road, Cromwell, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Torres was held on $2,500 bond.
