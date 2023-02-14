7 booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Seven people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Kelton Anderson, 37, of the 1100 block of Milton Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:35 p.m. Monday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
William K. Bennett, 26, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:32 p.m. Monday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Billy R. Collins, 56, of Wolcottville, was arrested at 10:42 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Collins was held without bond.
Jack I. Felger, 32, of the 100 block of Lothamer Lane, Avilla, was arrested at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday by Avilla police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Felger was released on his own recognizance.
Dawn N. Goulding, 38, of hte 5100 block of North Blue Lake Road, Churubusco, was arrested at 10:42 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Goulding was held without bond.
Cynthia L. Pfafman, 55, of the 2900 block of North C.R. 600E, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:11 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Pfafman was held without bond.
David A. Smart, 36, of the 200 block of South Grant Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:13 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a court order. No charging information provided. Smart was held without bond.
