HOWE — A Sturgis, Michigan, man was arrested by LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office deputies and charged with driving while intoxicated Saturday night following a traffic stop on Howe’s north edge.
According to a report released by the LCSO, deputies stopped a car driven by Rafael Gonzalez, 55, of Sturgis, at the intersection of C.R. 600N and S.R. 9.
The report said Gonzalez did not have a driver’s license and alleged he failed a field sobriety test.
Gonzalez was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating without ever receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
