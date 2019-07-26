More than 200 students from northeast Indiana may have been enrolled at two statewide online charter schools that are embroiled in scandal.
The actual number of local students could be in doubt, because the schools are accused of inflating their enrollment numbers — allegedly reporting twice as many students as they actually had.
A state report last fall showed 207 students who live in local school districts were enrolled in Indiana Virtual Private Academy and Indiana Virtual School. That’s more than half of the 364 local students who enrolled in all Indiana charter schools.
Among the local students, 178 were enrolled at Indiana Virtual Private Academy, which officially reported 6,266 students statewide.
Another 29 local students were enrolled in Indiana Virtual School, which listed its enrollment at 984 statewide.
Earlier this month, the State Board of Education voted to reduce the online schools' enrollment counts by half for the past two academic years. The Education Department then sent letters saying Indiana Virtual Pathways Academy owed $25.6 million to the state and that Indiana Virtual School owed $21.7 million.
A state audit found that more than half of the schools’ students weren’t active in any classes for at least six months during the 2017 calendar year, the Associated Press reported Friday.
“No one should be surprised by this scandal. When an agency/school collects state dollars without oversight, abuse will occur,” said Jeffrey Stephens, superintendent of DeKalb Eastern schools. Eight students from the DeKalb Eastern area were enrolled at the two schools.
“There is a simple solution,” Stephens said. “Legislators should require every agency/school that receives state tuition support to undergo a bi-annual audit by the State Board of Accounts, The SBA audits all school corporations and can identify fiscal irregularities and stop abuses well before it reaches the scandal stage.”
“Unfortunately, I'm not surprised by the situation that took place at these two virtual charter schools,” said Steve Teders, superintendent of DeKalb Central schools. “It saddens me for the students who have to endure this crisis. According to last fall's membership count, 46 students who lived within DeKalb Central's boundaries were enrolled in one of these two schools. There is less accountability with charter schools and especially virtual charter schools where students don't physically attend.”
Thursday night, Daleville Community Schools, which officially sponsored the two charter schools, revoked their charters.
According to the Anderson Herald-Bulletin, Daleville officials started considering revocation of the charters in this winter “for a range of practices that were not considered in the best interests of students and resulted in abysmal graduation rates.”
In the most recent statistics from the Indiana Department of Education, Indiana Virtual School posted a 24% graduation rate in 2018. The state reported only a 2% graduation for Indiana Virtual Private Academy in 2018, with only 22 of its 1,009 seniors earning diplomas.
According to an agreement reached in June between Daleville and the schools, IVS was to cease operation Sept. 30, and IVPA would have been allowed to operate through June 30, 2020.
The past week saw uncertainty about whether the virtual schools still remain open. Teachers began sending emails to parents one week ago, telling them the schools had ceased operation and laid off employees. On Monday, IVPA’s superintendent issued a statement saying the school remains open.
Daleville school officials said they have been unable to verify the claim that IVPA is open.
Daleville said it has has no access to any of the student records for either virtual school, and it is pursuing legal remedies to require the schools to make student records available to parents.”
Daleville officials said the virtual schools' students temporarily will be permitted to enroll in their local school districts without a transcripts.
Superintendent Ann Linson said a couple of students recently enrolled at East Noble from the closing virtual schools.
“We enroll all students immediately and then work out their requirements based on enrollment information and then verify later with their transcript,” Linson said.
“At this time, I am not certain how many of those 40 students actually attended an ENSC school to begin with,” Linson said. “Some of the students are homeschool students who never attended any public school. It is possible that a few of the students had been expelled from our district. Some of the students may have attended a neighboring district but live in our district.”
“Although, to my knowledge, we have not been contacted by any student affected by this issue, DeKalb Central stands well positioned to accept any student living within our district and longing for a quality education,” Teders said.
Linson said East Noble uses a variety of strategies and opportunities to engage students in their learning and ensure their needs are being met — through face-to-face instruction, online learning or a blend of both.
“Every student is important to us, and we design an educational plan that meets their unique needs,” Linson said. “Our online learning program does involve ENSC teachers who have regular contact with the students to ensure their success.”
