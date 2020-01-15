Several arrested in Lagrange County
LAGRANGE – The following people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail.
Jodi Hess, 42, of the 2300 block of South C.R. 460E, LaGrange, was arrested Monday and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Daniel Boevers, 21, of the 8600 block of West C.R. 250N, Shipshewana, was arrested Saturday and charged with contributed to the delinquency of a minor.
Myron Herschberger, 18, of the 9100 block of West C.R. 360N, Shipshewwana, was arrested Saturday and charged with minor in possession.
Dale Miller, 20, of the 9100 block of West C.R. 360N, Shipshewana, was arrested Saturday and charge with contributed to the delinquency of a minor.
Aaron Yoder, 18, of the 8400 block of C.R. 300S, Topeka, was arrested Saturday and charged with minor in possession.
Dennis Bontrager, 20, of the 5500 block of West S.R. 120, Shipshewana, was arrested Saturday and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Dale Schrock, 19, of the 14000 block of C.R.36, Goshen, was arrested Saturday and charged with minor in possession.
Lori Miller, 18, of the 15000 block of C.R. 15, Goshen, was arrested Saturday and charged with minor.
Dow Loy, 21, of the 300 block of Pigeon Street, Ligonier, was arrested Saturday and charged with possession of marijuana and resisting law enforcement.
Steven Loy, 19, of the 300 block of Pigeon Street, Ligonier, was arrested Saturday and charged with minor in possession.
Timothy Hostetler, 46, of the 3400 block of North C.R. 795W, Shipshewana, was arrested Saturday and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Jeremy Schlabach, 18, of the 13000 block of C.R. 22, Middlebury, was arrested Saturday and charged with minor in possession.
Mahlon Yoder, 19, of the 900 block of South C.R. 1075W, Middlebury, was arrested Saturday and charged with minor in possession.
Darryl Keim, 18, of the 8500 block of West C.R. 400S, Topeka, was arrested Saturday and charged with minor in possession.
LaWayne Schlabach, 18, of the 58000 block of C.R. 35, Middlebury, was arrested Saturday night and charged with minor in possession.
Jared Miller, 19, of the 5900 block of West C.R. 200N, Shipshewana, was arrested Saturday and charged with minor in possession.
Marcus Beechy, 19, of the 8600 block of West C.R. 710N, Shipshewana, was arrested Saturday and charged with minor in possession.
Lance Bontrager, 18, of 200 block of East Berry Street, Middlebury, was arrested Saturday and charged with minor in possession.
Brian Lambright, 20, of the 2100 block North C.R. 700N, Shipshewana, was arrested Saturday and charged with minor in possession.
Jay Schlabach, 19, of the 9300 block of West C.R. 100N, Ligonier, was arrested Saturday and charged with minor in possession.
Jana Miller, 19, of the 4300 block of North S.R 5, Shipshewana, was arrested Saturday and charged with minor in possession.
Mahalath Miller, 19, of the 7400 block of South C.R. 300S, Topeka, was arrested Saturday and charged with minor in possession.
Myron Fry, 18, of the 7300 block of West C.R. 300S, Topeka, was arrested Saturday and charged with minor in possession.
Rachael Shrock, 50 of the 300 block of Harrison Street, Topeka, was arrested Saturday and charged with burglary and theft.
Sabastian Herrera, 18, of the 1900 block of East 38th Street, Marion, was arrested Saturday and charged with possession of marijuana.
Bashir Haj, 36, of the 5500 block of Portsmouth Avenue, Indianapolis, was arrested Friday and charged with operating while intoxicated with a refusal, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
John Bradley, 34, of the 7000 block of West C.R. 75S, Topeka, was arrested Friday and charged with operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.
Shane Russell, 28, of the 1900 block of Hawthorne Lane, Kendallville, was arrested on Friday on a warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.