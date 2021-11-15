LIGONIER — A man in Ligonier was pronounced dead at the scene of a deadly vehicle accident Monday morning between the intersection of Lincolnway West and Cavin Street.
Ligonier police received a call around 4:35 a.m. about a personal injury accident involving a moped and a Econoline van.
When officers arrived at the scene, a male victim, who they believe was the driver of the moped, was found unconscious and unresponsive.
Efforts to save the man were made by police along with Ligonier firefighters and Noble County EMS, but were unsuccessful due to the man’s injuries.
The Noble County Coroner’s Office pronounced the man dead at the scene of the accident.
The investigation of the accident is ongoing. The victim’s identity has not yet been made public.
Ligonier police were also assisted by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department.
