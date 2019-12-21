Several booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Marlene M. DeCamp, 43, of the 7400 block of North Albion Street, Wawaka, was arrested at 1:18 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle with an alterered interim (dealer) license plate, a Class C misdemeanor.
Sasha M. Foyle, 44, of the 1200 block of North Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:42 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Foyle was held without bond.
Angela K. Mills, 44, of the 200 block of South Van Scoyoc Street, Avilla, was arrested at 11:19 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Mills was held without bond.
Timothy L. Moreland, 36, of the 100 block of South Morton Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:54 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging burglary, a Level 5 felony. Moreland was held without bond.
Eric T. Peotter, 20, of the 200 block of North Detroit Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 12:20 p.m. Thursday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Brian A. Player, 30, of the 1200 block of John Street, Frankfort, was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Player was held without bond.
Serena M. Wheeler, 28, of the 1400 block of Faith Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:21 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and refusal to identify self while stopped for infraction or ordinance violation, a Class C misdemeanor. Wheeler was held on $3,500 bond.
