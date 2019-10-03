KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville is hoping to grow its total budget by about 8.56% next year, with a spending plan totaling about $12.6 million.
Within that budget are some notable expenditures including ongoing loan payments for the work that was needed to clear the former McCray Refrigerator site, design funds for a future redevelopment of Drake Road and 2.5% pay increase for city employees.
In a brief — and sparsely attended — town hall meeting prior to Tuesday’s Kendallville City Council meeting, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe touched on some highlights of the 2020 spending plan.
“Our budget is a road map of the goals we set out for the ensuing year,” Handshoe said.
The general fund, which covers most of the city’s departments and is funded via property tax dollars, will total about $6.1 million next year, an increase of about 5%.
The state growth quotient for 2020 is 3.7%, which means Kendallville’s plan is seeking a little additional spending beyond that amount.
Among some of the bigger ticket items in the budget include increasing Public Employee Retirement Fund contributions, which are calculated based on employee age. As the city’s workforce ages, those contributions increase.
A significant portion of next year’s proposed increased is within the Kendallville Board of Works budget, which is covering payments for the McCray cleanup loan — approximately $225,000 annually — and about $57,000 per year for design work on Drake Road.
The city had to borrow to pay for cleanup after the McCray factory on Wayne Street burned in a massive fire in June 2018. The cleanup work was paid for on credit via a local bank, which the city then rolled into a short-term loan. By doing it that way, the city didn’t have to go through an expensive bonding process and didn’t have to put the cost onto taxpayers in the form of a tax bond.
The Drake Road design is ongoing, with the project scheduled for construction 2020. Kendallville received a $3.53 million federal grant for the estimated $5.1 million project.
“We have allocated funds every single year to help pay that before the actual construction,” Handshoe said.
The city is also able to fund a 2.5% raise for employees, and although the mayor noted that’s not keeping pace with some wages in the private sector, it was important to get city workers more money.
“We are not keeping up with industries or others right now but we want to reward those who work hard for us,” Handshoe said.
Other notable changes in the budget included purchasing three new police cars with public safety income tax funds, an increase to local road and street funding, a significant increase in the cost of health insurance and a deduction in the cemetery budget.
Handshoe finished by saying although the budget growth is a little over the state target, she hopes the Department of Local Government Finance will see the city has cash on hand and strong revenue to support the 2020 plan.
“The overall budget is increasing by 8.56% and that is due to the cash reserves we have and that will be looked over by the DLGF,” Handshoe said. “It’s a lot of hard work from our dedicated employees, our department heads, our clerk-treasurer and finance committee.”
