ALBION — Right now, a person can’t buy, sell or transfer property in Noble County, because deeds aren’t being recorded.
If you’re trying to build a new house, barn or garage or do significant renovations requiring a building permit, you’re on hold.
And if you want to pay your taxes, or get a marriage license or get vaccines at the health department, you’re out of luck right now.
The Noble County Courthouse is not just shut to the public, it’s mostly shut down period, with elected officials and department heads at home and not working by order of the county commissioners.
That’s not sitting well with everyone, as the the Noble County Commissioners have been hearing complaints from certain sectors — especially banks and real estate — that they can’t complete time-sensitive functions because of it.
On Wednesday, it left the commissioners trying to figure out what they’re going to do next week, when the governor’s stay-at-home order expires and the county government is supposed to reopen on Tuesday.
Following official business in a special meeting Wednesday, the commissioners discussed, along with a few department heads on hand, how they want to proceed.
As of right now, that answer is unclear.
Over the past week, one of the major points of friction has been the functioning of the Noble County Recorder’s Office. Because of the county shutdown, the office is closed and the recorder and her staff are not working at all. Because of if, deeds are not being recorded, so no property transfers can be completed.
Lenders and real estate agents are clamoring for some kind of resolution. Mortgages can’t be completed and closings can’t be held if a deed doesn’t get recorded.
“We’re getting hammered by lenders in general who want a solution,” Commissioner Anita Hess said.
Getting the process running, even on a skeleton basis, however, is more complicated than just having the recorder come in a few hours a week to process paperwork.
Recording deeds and completing property transfers takes coordination between three offices — the recorder, the auditor and the assessor — none of which are operating right now.
“It’s not just the recorder recording something. It’s a process between the auditor’s office and assessor’s office,” said Hess, whose day job is as a real estate agent with RE/MAX Results in Kendallville. “It’s a smooth process if it’s a smooth transaction.”
Hess and Commissioner Gary Leatherman said they were trying to negotiate at least some temporary arrangement, but couldn’t iron out something workable with Recorder Candy Myers.
Leatherman also noted that while the commissioners oversee administrative functions of the county, they technically can’t dictate to other elected officials how to operate their offices.
Not being able to record deeds creates some problems with real estate transactions, Hess said. The main issue is financial, as lenders don’t want to close if a property hasn’t been secured.
“The biggest thing, if they’re financing, the lender has a problem with that because they’re putting a lien on the house you’re buying and if that mortgage doesn’t get recorded … the mortgage companies are hesitant to have a closing,” Hess said.
From a buyer standpoint, if a closing gets delayed, they may lose their locked-in mortgage rate and lenders may do an updated check on their finances. In the current climate, where many workers are being furloughed or having hours reduced, a change in income could even affect their ability to get their loan.
Hess mentioned one case where a person just had a closing but then three days later was furloughed from his job at the RV plant. He has money saved to make payments during the temporary layoff, but had that closing been delayed, it’s likely a bank wouldn’t have loaned to him at all because of the job loss.
But deeds aren’t the only issue at hand.
Commissioner Justin Stump raised a question about building permits, as another example. If someone needs a permit to start construction, they currently can’t get it right now. Right now, the planning department is only handling requests related directly to an essential business or service.
Is getting started on a new garage really “essential,” in that it needs to happen right now? Probably not, the commissioners surmised, although by not getting it done immediately it’s possible a builder might move on to other projects in a place that is operating, which would delay something not by a week or two but potentially months.
What’s “essential” was at the heart of the conversation back on March 23, when Gov. Eric Holcomb announced his two-week stay-at-home order, when commissioners were debating how to proceed with their workforce.
What it boiled down to, with input from numerous department heads, was that outside of some functions of courts, probation and the clerk’s office — in relation to court-related issues on criminal cases — everything else could be put on pause for two weeks.
With things like deeds, that was part of the calculus — will the world end if deeds don’t get recorded for two weeks? — as well as the considerations that, if the recorder stays open, then the assessor kind of needs to stay open too, and the auditor as well.
Instead, the commissioners opted to take the stay-at-home order very seriously, shut down the courthouse and have everyone stay at home on paid-furlough.
Leatherman said he has since consulted a statewide survey of how other counties were handling the stay-at-home order and found there was no consistency. While some counties shut down like Noble, others were working part time, others were full-time with no public access and some were even staying fully open to public business despite coronavirus.
Neighboring counties didn’t choose to go as far as Noble County did in a near-total shutdown, but there was little guidance from the state, so each county was left to make it’s own choices.
“They’re all over the place,” Leatherman said.
Now, as the governor’s order expires at the end of the day Monday, and even if Holcomb does decide to extend it, the commissioners are now grappling with the question of at what capacity does everyone get back to work?
The commissioners certainly don’t plan to reopen the courthouse to the public for business as usual like normal times, but also recognize those things that were gauged as not “end-of-the-world” two weeks ago can’t stay on hold forever.
While commissioners sounded hesitant to just blanket say that everyone is reporting back to work on Tuesday, they were also hesitant to be making exceptions department by department and struggling with how to work out issues with pay if some people stay home while others report to work.
They also acknowledged that some employees who may be high-risk if they get infected may not want to come back right out of fear of the virus, as the number of cases statewide is currently surging upward.
No decisions were made Wednesday.
For now, county government remains on pause.
Commissioners are hoping to get a little more guidance from the state yet this week, but unsure if any clarification will come.
If and how the courthouse reopens next week, the commissioners said they will update the community in the coming days.
