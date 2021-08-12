KENDALLVILLE — If all goes well, Kendallville could be getting solar electricity for Christmas.
Or, at least, a few days shortly after.
Avilla-based Renewable Energy Systems provided an updated schedule for work on the new solar field being installed at the former McCray Refrigerator Factory site off Wayne Street.
The $2.52 million solar field will generate about 1.55 megawatts of solar energy when fully built out. The array will generate energy that will be added to the local Indiana Michigan Power grid, with Kendallville receiving credits for the power it generates.
Those credits will be then be used to offset the city’s monthly energy bill from the next-door wastewater treatment plant, with expectations that the city can save 80% off its annual electric bill, freeing up utility funds for other uses.
The city had received two bids for the solar field construction and opted to go with local Renewable Energy Systems despite the firm coming in at a higher cost than the other bidder. Despite the lower cost, city leaders were concerned about that company’s ability to do the project, as it had no currently operating fields completed, as opposed to Renewable Energy Systems that has completed several fields of this size in the region.
Work started this summer clearing the site and installing some of the first arrays — the metal frames that will eventually hold the glass solar-collecting panels — as work continues.
Based on an updated timeline sent to the city this week, Renewable Energy Systems will start installing the transmission infrastructure this month and begin installation of the panels in September and October.
The timeline to “turn system on” is scheduled for right around the Christmas holiday, with expectations that the panels can start collecting by Dec. 29.
That schedule is, of course, subject to change depending on a variety of factors that may delay construction and installation, but it’s the current goals for now.
“We are doing our best to make up time for getting access to the site later than planned,” Renewable Energy Systems’ Eric Hesher wrote in an email to the city with the updated schedule.
Renewable Energy Systems will complete a solar monitoring analysis in January to ensure the panels are doing their job.
Site improvements such as tree planting and final cleanup would take place in spring 2022.
Kendallville has previously said it had hoped to put in a small park for the nearby neighborhood at the northeast corner of the lot, but otherwise the legacy of the McCray factory — which burned in June 2018 — and its history of heavy industry, will become green energy going forward.
