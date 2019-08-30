LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Circuit Courtroom was packed Friday morning, with people there to cheer, salute and honor five people who just three years ago would have been likely candidates for stints in an Indiana prison.
LaGrange County Superior Court officials Friday hosted the first-ever LaGrange County Drug Court graduation, recognizing its graduates who have worked to overcome substance abuse.
Blake Leiter, Nathan Hooley, Cheryl Johnson, Chelsea Hodgson and Eli Yutzy all proved to the court, to the community and to their friends and families that they were worthy of the applause of everyone attending the special event. LaGrange County Superior Court Judge Lisa Bowen-Slaven was the master of ceremonies for the graduation.
Bowen-Slaven, the architect behind the LaGrange County’s drug court, beamed with pride throughout the ceremony.
“I am just so proud,” she said after each giving each one of the drug court graduates a diploma.
Bowen-Slaven said the LaGrange County drug court got its start in 2015 and took nine month to put together before it reached out to its first candidates. Those selected for the program had to be carefully screened and committed to completing an intensive, years-long program. Only non-violent offenders with histories of drug and alcohol addictions were considered the program.
Drug courts, or problem-solving Courts as its also is called, are not new. Several communities across Indiana, including neighboring Noble County, have implemented drug courts to help treat people for their drug addictions. Bowen-Slaven said thinks drug courts work because the programs go far beyond just simply helping participants beat their addictions.
“I firmly believe that drug court restores lives and reunites families,” she said.
It takes, at minimum, two years to graduate from the program. Along the way, participants will undergo more than 100 drug screens. They must have or find a job to be in the program and pay not only a monthly drug court fee, but also pay for each drug screening they take.
Alcohol addiction placed several people in the program; others were habitual methamphetamine users. All had extensive histories with local law enforcement. All also had pending criminal drug cases against them in court and faced the possibility of those charges being refiled against them if they failed to meet the program’s strict standards.
Travis Glick, the LaGrange County chief deputy prosecutor, also spoke, telling the graduates that they now have a chance to permanently change the way others perceive them.
“I know that all of you would say you’ve probably had labels put on you regarding your past. Maybe druggie, maybe drunk, maybe mether, whatever it may be,” he said. “Today is the first time that you get to define who you are, and you get to decide what that label will be. And I know, I really look forward to seeing what each of you will become, and what label you will choose for your new life. Congratulations.”
Each newly minted drug court graduate stepped up to the podium, grabbed the microphone and spoke to the crowd in the courtroom. And for many of the graduates themselves, Friday’s ceremony was an emotional event. Several wiped away tears as they listened to others telling stories about how they came to drugs, and how those addictions had nearly destroyed their lives. They also talked about the drug court’s strict program, rigorous testing and nearly constant oversight helped them finally take control of their addictions and their lives.
“It’s been a great journey. It’s been hard, but it’s been worth it,” said Hodgson, one the LaGrange County Drug Court’s new graduates.
Hodgson admitted that when she started the program more than two years ago, she had serious doubts she would be able to complete the program and graduate. She credited the program with helping her overcome her addiction to both methamphetamine and alcohol.
“Before this, I did everything I could just to slip under the radar so I can continue to do what I wanted, which was drink when I wanted, and use when I wanted,” she said. “This program, because there are so many eyes on you, makes that impossible, which is wonderful. You’re forced to face your addictions. It was a tough journey, but well worth it.”
Fellow graduate Yutzy’s voice cracked with emotion as he talked about how his family now wants to more spend time with him since he’s gotten his addiction under control. Yutzy said he came into the program in September of 2017 ready to change his life.
“I was so sick of jail. I hated jail,” he said.
In addition to his diploma, Yutzy received a special Clean Sweep award for having never failed a drug test. Over the course of two year, he passed all 185 drug tests given him by the court.
Yutzy said drug court gave him the time he needed to get his life turned around.
“It took drug court to get me clean long enough where I could get to a better way of thinking on my own,” he said. “I don’t think I could have done it without drug court. I knew I’m never going to use again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.