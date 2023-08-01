ROME CITY — Orange Township Fire Department is reminding citizens to check their smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms for proper battery installation, biannual replacement, and preventative maintenance.
The department has recently responded to numerous false alarms in residential areas because of battery issues and preventative maintenance.
Chief Christopher Landers said routine monthly testing, battery replacement and proper installation are highly recommended for the safety of everyone by following these guidelines from the National Fire Protection Association:
• Smoke detectors should be placed on every level of the home, including the basement, outside of each sleeping room, and in each hallway.
• Carbon monoxide alarms should be installed in a central location outside of each sleeping area and on every level of the home. Alarms may also be required in locations by applicable laws, codes or standards.
• Audible alarms should be tested monthly.
• Change detector and alarm batteries in the spring and fall when the time changes between Eastern Standard Time and Daylight Saving Time.
The Orange Township Fire Department can help with battery replacement and proper installation if needed. Call 260-854-3875 or stop by the fire station at 101 Warrener Drive, for more information or assistance.
