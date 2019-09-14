SHIPSHEWANA — For the past 17 years, Richard Yoder has been a fixture at the Clothes and Food Basket of LaGrange County, helping gather bags and bags of groceries from the organization’s shelves, to raising the money the program needs to fulfill its mission.
The all-volunteer, LaGrange County-based organization helps feed those who find themselves without enough income to put food on their table, and helps put clothing on their backs.
Thursday night, the LaGrange County Community Foundation honored Yoder’s overwhelming spirit of volunteerism by naming him the winner of its 2019 Heart of Gold award.
Yoder’s win was announced at a special ceremony held at the Blue Gate Theater in Shipshewana. Yoder was one of four people LaGrange County residents nominated this year for the award.
Yoder has been a driving force behind the LaGrange County Clothes and Food Basket for nearly two decades now. He currently serves as that organization’s president.
Yoder seemed somewhat surprised to learn he’d won the award, dipping his head and holding in his hands for at least five seconds after he realized Octavia Yoder, the LCCF’s executive director, was speaking about him in her speech announcing the award’s winner.
Yoder was nominated for the award by other members of the Clothes and Food Basket staff of volunteers. Many of those volunteers were in the audience for the award.
Yoder was presented a custom made bench, engraved with his name and the name of the Clothes and Food Basket for winning. In addition, Yoder was given a $1,000 grant to give to the nonprofit organization of his choosing. Not surprisingly, Yoder quickly made it known that money would be going to Clothes and Food Basket.
“We can us it to buy a lot of food from the Fort Wayne food bank,” he said. “That money will go a long way.”
Yoder said he learned about charity at an early age from his parents. But he added it’s the work done by the 25-or-so volunteers that make up the LaGrange food bank that is important.
“This is for the basket, not for me,” Yoder said. “Yeah, I’m the leader, but it takes 25 of us to make things go.”
Yoder said volunteering runs in his family.
“Mom and Dad taught Bible school in Chicago and South Bend. My sister is involved in mission work since she stopped teaching school,” he explained “Volunteering, it’s just in our genes.”
Other nominees included Robinn Mitchell, the director of the LaGrange office of the Bowen Center, Carol Helmer, a gift shop volunteer at Parkview LaGrange Hospital, and Carrie Lambright, a volunteer with the American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program, a program that provides rides free of charge to people undergoing cancer treatment.
The award was first given out by the LCCF in 2010 which created the annual award to honor those LaGrange County residents who go above and beyond ensuring others get the help they need.
