Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Derek L. Egly, 34, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 9:47 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Egly was held without bond.
Lyndon R. Miller, 23, of the 11400 block of West C.R. 1200N, Ligonier, was arrested at 8:53 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Miller was held on $2,500 bond.
Ethan B. Cochran, 27, no address provided, was arrested at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor. Cochran was held on $2,500 bond.
Andrew W. Herendeen, 54, of the 600 block of East North Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:39 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Herendeen was also held on a warrant. No charging information provided. Herendeen was held on $500 cash bond.
Joseph M. Hooper, 39, of the 700 block of Jackson Avenue, Peru, was arrested at 10:54 p.m. Tuesday by Albion police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Hooper was held without bond.
Dawn M. Sturdivant, 19, of the 900 block of Dartmouth Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday on a pair of warrants. No charging information provided. Sturdivant was held without bond.
Richard E. Goble, 45, of the 100 block of Depot Street, Butler, was arrested at 10:53 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Goble was held without bond.
Brittney C. Kline, 18, of the 300 block of East Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested t 1:54 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a schedule I, II, III, IV or V controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Kline was held on $2,500 bond.
Richard J. Nagel, 44, of the 8200 block of East C.R. 750S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 5:59 p.m. Wednesday by Rome City police on charges of residential entry (burglary/breaking and entering), a Level 6 felony; and theft-auto parts, a Level 6 felony. Nagel was held without bond.
Charles J. Wuest, 36, of the 2600 block of North Old S.R. 3, Avilla, was arrested at 8:04 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Wuest was also held on a warrant for which no charging information was provided. Wuest was held without bond.
Steven D. Anthony, 54, of the 100 block of South Park Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:22 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Anthony as held without bond.
Harold L. Bruce Jr., 52, of the 200 block of South Albany Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 8:53 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor. Bruce was held on $1,500 bond.
Monica N. Estrada, 19, of the 100 block of Senior Way, Cromwell, was arrested at 7:41 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Estrada was held on $1,000 bond.
Jason L. Reinert, 51, of the 400 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Albion, was arrested at 4:16 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Reinert was held without bond.
Callie E. Ziems, 29, of the 700 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:22 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Ziems was held without bond.
