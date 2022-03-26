ALBION — Driving school buses has been part of Kirk Magnuson’s life for more than 20 years.
Besides driving students back and forth to school, he also spends his time driving around the boy’s and girl’s basketball teams to their away games.
He’s mostly driven around the boy’s team and has done so for the past seven years.
“Most of the time it has been on and off for the girl’s and boy’s teams,” he said.
He retired from Central Noble in 2021 and drove the boy’s basketball team to Indianapolis on Friday as they get ready to play in the Class 2A state championship game at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
He said he’s excited for Saturday’s game, which he will be attending, but at the same time feels more nervous than the team since its the biggest game of the season.
“I’m looking forward to the game and hoping the boys come home with the win,” he said.
The group of seniors on the team this season are players he’s got to know well since he has driven them to games since they were freshmen.
What he’s liked about driving buses is how he’s gotten to know the players personally over the years and has become friends with the coaches.
“I’ve always liked watching basketball and most of all going to their games,” he said. “I’ve gotten this group of seniors since the beginning.”
He didn’t get the opportunity to drive the 2018 girl’s team that won the state championship but had the chance to drive them to regional and semi-state games in the past.
Driving school buses runs in his family. His mother was a bus driver for Central Noble for 47 years. He also worked as the school’s maintenance and transportation person for 22 years where he was in charge of fixing up the buses.
He’s liked how people in the community have come together to rally around the basketball team. He said after the boys won the semi-state game, he was amazed how many people came out waving to the team as they returned back to campus.
“I’ve really enjoyed seeing when they beat their main rivals and come back to having parades for them,” he said. “The amount of support they get has always been great to see.”
He’s lived in Albion his whole life and is a graduate of Central Noble himself and loves being able to give back to the kids by driving them to games.
Coming into Saturday’s game, he loves the fact that a small school like Central Noble is able to compete with the more competitive private schools.
“That’s something I love to see from them,” he said.
