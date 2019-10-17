NOBLE COUNTY — Noble County Democratic Party Chairman Bob Holbrook will be stepping down at the end of this week due to ongoing health issues.
Holbrook has served as the chair of Noble County’s Democratic Party since about 2011 and had served as the party chair in LaGrange County for two years prior to that.
In 2017, he had also been selected as the chairman of the 3rd District Democrats, covering all of northeast Indiana.
But due to ongoing health issues, Holbrook said he is having to step back from leading the party.
“I am resigning effective Oct. 19 as Noble County Democratic Chairman and caucus will be held Oct. 30 to replace both chair and vice chair,” Holbrook said.
The party will look for new leadership as it has struggled to get candidates elected in an increasingly conservative state and region.
Three Democrats are on the ballot this fall in Kendallville, as Tim Schlotter, Tony Mark and Sachiko Janek are challenging Republican incumbents Mayor Suzanne Handshoe, Councilman Regan Ford and Councilwoman Amy Ballard, respectively.
But local Democrats are losing one seat as longtime Kendallville Clerk/Treasurer Sheryl Hanes decided not to seek another term. She’s being replaced by Republican Katie Ritchie, who is unopposed this fall.
Noble County Democrats have one elected official in county government, Noble County Council member Jerry Jansen, and a small handful of officials in town and township positions.
The party has also struggled to be competitive in state representative, state senator and 3rd District U.S. representative contests in recent years, despite fielding candidates for those races.
