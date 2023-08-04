LAGRANGE — “Paddle for Parkview” is back for its 14th year on Friday, Aug. 25. People who enjoy being out on the water in canoes and kayaks are encouraged to register for the event now.
Register before Aug. 18 by visiting Parkview.com/LaGrangePaddle. Paddlers are encouraged to share photos from their experience on the river with Parkview by using the hashtag #paddleforparkview. Questions may be directed to Alyssa Noble at alyssa.noble@parkview.com or 260-355-3316.
The fee to participate in “Paddle for Parkview 2023” is $50 per person and does not include the cost of a T-shirt.
As in past years, a special “Paddle for Parkview” T-shirt is available in a range of sizes. T-shirts may be purchased in person at the Parkview LaGrange gift shop after Aug. 7. They may also be purchased at the event on Aug. 25; however, available sizes may be limited, and payment will be cash only at the event.
“Paddle for Parkview” enthusiasts and sponsors are invited to attend a celebration event at noon at Trading Post Canoe, Kayak & Campground, 7525 E. C.R. 300N, Mongo. After a hearty buffet lunch and a short welcome, paddlers will push off in their canoes or kayaks for a relaxing afternoon, taking in the summer sights on the beautiful Pigeon River.
Farmers State Bank is once again the presenting sponsor for this fun, family-friendly event. This year, paddlers have a choice between a leisurely four-mile route or a longer seven-mile river route.
“Paddle for Parkview” aims to encourage as many people as possible to get moving out in the fresh air and enjoy a great time on the water with family or friends while supporting the work of the Parkview LaGrange Foundation. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Parkview LaGrange Hospital Special Touch (Patient Assistance) Fund, which supports urgent patient needs, including transportation, clothing, hotel stays, gas cards and other essentials.
“Nurses, social workers and chaplains working with our patients sometimes learn that a patient may not have the resources to be able to return home after discharge without some help with immediate needs,” said Todd Klinedinst, vice president of Patient Care Services for Parkview LaGrange. “Those co-workers reach out to alert the Foundation to those needs, and the Special Touch Fund can provide support, particularly for necessities such as transportation, medical supplies or necessary equipment. That way, we can help alleviate some worries at a stressful time in the patient’s life.”
Sponsorships are still being accepted for the event; sponsorship levels are listed on the registration form.
If “Paddle for Parkview” is cancelled due to weather conditions, registration fees will be considered a donation and are nonrefundable.
