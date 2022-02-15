KENDALLVILLE — Noble County was able to accomplish a lot economically despite the challenges that came from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, the county’s economic development leaders said.
The Noble County Economic Development Corporation recently released its 2021 annual report that highlighted what the county accomplished when it comes to things like job growth, local companies expanding its operations and new businesses coming to the county.
The report noted that “the metrics for 2021 are significant, perhaps even historic, with 21 employers committing to new or expanded operations in Noble County.”
The EDC said the new investments will occupy more than 1 million square feet of industrial space and result in a total of more than $41 million in capital investment which will create more than 400 new jobs.
A smart factory lab that will be the home of high school and adult training programs was mentioned in the report which it said will ensure a talent pipeline for local manufacturers.
It also highlighted the city of Kendallville being awarded the $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant to invest in its downtown area.
One of the final things the report highlights is the more than $500,000 in grants the EDC rewarded to help local businesses deal with the financial impacts of the pandemic.
The report goes into its strategic priorities where it gave an update on build development sites. It noted that Noble EDC “committed $500,000 to leverage additional funding to expand the Avilla Industrial Park, invest in construction of the 75,000 square foot industrial shell building in Kendallville and in construction of a new road in the Ligonier Industrial Park to enhance traffic flow and accommodate industrial growth.”
The EDC highlighted its efforts to help improve access and quality of childcare in the county. They mentioned the hiring of a full-time coordinator to help the county with strategic planning and create an early childhood education coalition, Noble Thrive by 5.
The report concludes with highlighting the use of County Economic Development Income Tax (CEDIT) the EDC committed used to support infrastructure, industrial and downtown development and housing growth.
Last year, $175,000 in CEDIT funds were used for the industrial shell building in Kendallville, $100,000 went to Kendallville Restorations Inc. for its ongoing work in neighborhood stabilization efforts north of Kendallville’s downtown and $68,000 to Kendallville’s Main Street organization to support its $2 million grant match.
