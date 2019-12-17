TOPEKA — A Topeka woman is dead after her vehicle struck stopped traffic on S.R. 5 just north of Topeka Tuesday morning.
According to an accident report released by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, Linda Short, 74, of the 5000 block of West C.R. 500S, Topeka, died of injuries she suffered in the collision that happened shortly after 11 a.m.
The report said Short was driving north on S.R. 5 in a 2016 Chrysler Town and County van when she failed to stop for another vehicle in the road. That vehicle, a Ford F-350 towing a trailer, also was northbound on S.R. 5, but had stopped at the road’s intersection with C.R. 400S as its driver, Michael Gunderson, 32, of Warsaw, waited for traffic to clear so he could make a left turn. Short’s van crashed into the back of Gunderson’s trailer.
Witnesses told police Short’s van had been weaving about the road prior to the crash, leading investigators to suggest she might have suffered a medical emergency that led to the collision. Short was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash. She suffered internal injuries.
The driver of the truck was not injured.
The incident remains under investigation.
