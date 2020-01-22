HOWE — The driver of a car that struck another vehicle as caused some property damage at the south Toll Road Plaza Sunday night was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated.
According to a police report released by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched to the 126-mile marker of the Toll Road Sunday for a report of a reckless driver. The report said a vehicle driven by Robert Prible, no age or address given, had struck another vehicle as well as caused property damage at the plaza.
Prible was located and alleged failed a field sobriety test. The report said that Prible tested a .28 on a certified blood alcohol test.
Prible was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
