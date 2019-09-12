Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Antonio A. Brown, 24, of the 2700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 6:39 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Brown was held without bond.
Jason C. Graf, 49, of the 700 block of Weber Road, Albion, was arrested at 2:59 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Graf was held without bond.
Desiree N. Jacobs, 33, of the 400 block of West Second Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:31 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession/use of a legend drug or precursors, a Level 6 felony; assisting a criminal, a Level 6 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class B misdemeanor. Jacobs was held on $4,500 bond.
Harmon L. Jones Jr., 47, of the 400 block of West Second Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:46 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Jones was held without bond.
Brent A. Kline, 48, of the 1000 block of Montevista Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:19 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Kline was held on $1,500 bond.
Angela D. Brickey, 29, of the 200 block of Pigeon Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on warrants charging failure to appear for court, a Level 5 felony; and failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Brickey was held without bond.
Pablo Mendez, 49, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 8:06 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of driving without a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Mendez posted $3,500 bond and was released Tuesday.
Lonnie G. Miller, 31, of the 1400 block of West Union Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:49 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Miller was held without bond.
Marcus R. Singleton, 45, of the 500 block of East Diamond Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:57 p.m. Tuesday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of habitual traffic offender, a Level 6 felony. Singleton posted $4,500 bond and was released Tuesday.
Andrew J. Snowden, 32, of the 6600 block of West Orland Road, Angola, was arrested at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Snowden was held on $3,500 bond.
