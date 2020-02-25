EMMA — Study hard and earn good grades and the Westview Jr./Sr. High School administrators will make sure those students know their hard work is appreciated.
Last Tuesday, the school honored 87 student scholars during its 28th annual Winter Academic Recognition event that took place between the school junior varsity and varsity basketball games.
Those students were each given an academic blanket in honor of their hard work in the classroom. Those students included 28 sophomores, who accumulated a GPA of at least 3.75 for the first three semesters of their high school career.
Those students included
Alexys Antal, Mason Atra, Brennan Beachy, Bohdy Bontrager, Jasmine Bontrager, Spencer Conatser, Lillian Eash, Penelope Eash, Kaylyn Gates, Elijah Hostetler, Megan Kauffman, Brookelyn Lambright, Alana Miller, Hailey Miller Martin Miller, Nathan Miller, Jackson Minix, Jaime Mullet, Isaac Niccum, Sean Nordman, Hunter Porter, Isaac Rogers, Allie Springer, Brandon Tester, Elaine Troyer, Maria Weaver, Edna Yoder, and Jadon Yoder.
Twenty-six juniors received a star or an academic blanket. They must have established a GPA of at least 3.70 cumulative for five semesters. Those student include Hadel Saddek Hamood Alammari, Addison Bender, Raegan Bender, Tim Brandenberger, Hailee Caldwell, Doug Calvillo, Will Clark, McKenna Collier, Andrew Cupp, Hannah Davidson, Deann Fry, Brady Hostetler, Mary Beth Hostetler, Keegan Kohlheim, Drew Litwiller, Hallie Mast, Rosamaria McMahon, Andrea Mendoza, Alexis Miller, Andrew Miller, Ava Miller, Erika Miller, Inah Miller, Lyndon Miller, Melissa Miller, Nicole Miller, Rochelle Miller, Joseph Mullett, Jorge Munoz-Jimenez, Kelsey Rich, Abdulrahman Saleh, Hannah Schwartz, Katrina Schwartz, Katherine Stutzman, Nicole Stutzman, and Abby Welsh. Chloe Bontrager, Amy Hershberger, Paul Klopfenstein, John McCoy, Michael Miller, Jessa Owens, and Kiah Schrock.
Twenty-eight seniors participated and received awards. Twenty-four received an academic ring and star after establishing a GPA of 3.75 or better for seven semesters. They include Melayna Borg, Kurtis Davis, Blake Egli, Aleka Ernsberger, Skyler Hawk, Corrina Hochstetler, John Kelly, Ryan Klaassen, Hannah Knabe, Allie Kruckeberg, Payton May, Kaylie Rolin, Justin Schwartz, Rosalyn Schwartz, Titus Schwartz, Lindsay Stoltzfus, Andre’ Stutzman, Chelsea Weaver, Jack Welsh, Zoe Williams, Russell Yoder, Chloe Bontrager, Amy Hershberger, Paul Klopfenstein, John McCoy, Michael Miller, Jessa Owens, and Kiah Schrock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.