WOLCOTTVILLE — A Ohio man delivering cattle to a farm inadvertently backed over a 15-month-old boy Monday.
The boy died from the injuries at Parkview Regional Medical Center, according to a news release from the LaGrange County Sheriff's Department.
Police did not identify the boy.
According to the sheriff's department, Michael E. Norris, 28, of the 10400 block of S.R. 15, Montpelier, Ohio, had arrived at a farm in the 3500 block of South C.R. 500E, Wolcottville, in a 2006 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup with a trailer of calves.
After talking with Norris, the victim's father and older siblings went into a barn to prepare for the arrival of the calves, according to LaGrange County Sheriff's Department Detective Lt. Don Faust.
"The (15-month-old) slipped out of the house unbeknownst to the parents," Faust said.
Norris told police he checked his rear view mirrors and backed up. As he backed up, the passenger-side front rear wheel struck something. Norris stopped to check what had happened. He moved around the truck and found the boy, "lying on the ground with injuries consistent with being backed over by a vehicle."
Samaritan helicopter flew the boy to Parkview Regional Medical Center where he died from what a news release said was massive internal injuries.
Faust said no charges will be filed in the case.
The sheriff's department was assisted by Indiana Conservation Officers, Johnson Township Fire Department, Parkview LaGrange EMS and the Samaritan helicopter paramedic crew.
