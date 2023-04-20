WAWAKA — A Kendallville man was injured following a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday in western Noble County.
Joshua Staller, 34, was flown by Samaritan helicopter to Parkview Regional Medical Center.
As of Wednesday afternoon, police said Staller was in critical condition with internal injuries.
According to the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, shortly before 4 p.m., Staller was driving a 2012 Toyota SUV east on U.S. 6 when the SUV went left of center and collided with a westbound oversized-load semi pulling a modular home near the intersection of C.R. 200W.
The semi driver, Tyler Tipton, 28, of Muncie was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing, according the sheriff’s department, but alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.
The crash shut down U.S. 6 for approximately 2 1/2 hours as crews worked to remove the modular home from the roadway.
The Noble County Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by the Indiana State Police, Albion Fire Department, Orange Township Fire Department, Ligonier Police and Fire Departments and Parkview Noble EMS.
