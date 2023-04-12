KENDALLVILLE — Police are still attempting to defuse a shooting incident involving a barricaded suspect with a high-powered rifle who has fired hundreds of shots at police office and indiscriminately out of a second-floor location at Drake Terrace Apartments.
Police are still advising anyone in the vicinity of the apartment complex located between S.R. 3 and Weston Avenue off Drake Road to shelter in place as numerous shots left the property after the incident began.
More than 200 officers from across northeast Indiana have swarmed into Kendallville to attempt to end the standoff that started after 7:30 p.m. and had active gunfire for more than an hour before the situation cooled.
As of a media update from Indiana State Police at 10:30 p.m., the suspect was still barricaded inside the apartment complex and police were taking a cautious approach in hopes of avoiding any injuries.
People are still trapped in the building and unable to be evacuated by police at this time.
However, at the time, police weren't aware of any injuries to officers or civilians.
According to Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post Public Information Officer Sgt. Brian Walker, Kendallville Police Department was contacted shortly after 7:30 p.m. about a shots fired incident at Drake Terrace Apartments, located off Drake Road in between S.R. 3 and Weston Avenue.
"Officers responded on scene, Kendallville PD, ISP as well, and there was an exchange of gunfire between a suspect in an apartment and the officers who arrived on scene," Walker said. "Nobody was hit at that point, however the suspect continued to fire at random from a barricaded position, it appears from a second-floor apartment and continued that barrage of firing with a high-powered assault rifle for well over an hour.
Hundreds of rounds have been fired, there has been a limited exchange of gunfire between officers that have been trying to contain him and at the same time evacuate apartments and surrounding residences," Walker said.
Walker said police were continuing to try to get everyone out of the complex and the area, but that there were still people who had not been rescued from the building where the shooter was located.
Walker said more than 200 officers were in Kendallville responding to the incident including units from Kendallville Police Department, Noble County Sheriff's Department, Fort Wayne Police Department and Allen County Sheriff's Department, as well as numerous special operations contingents trained and equipped to respond to active fire scenarios.
As of the time of the media update, police had not been able to get to the shooter. Police conducted some "limited destruction" of the building to open it up and were using drones to try to see into the building to better assess the situation.
"Really at this point he problem is he's in a barricaded situation where we can't get to him and not expose other people," Walker said.
After about an hour of extended gunfire during which Walker said hundreds of rounds had been fired by the suspect, there had been a 45-minute lull in shooting at the time of the press update.
Walker advised all residents to stay away from the area due to the amount of fire and indiscriminate nature of some of the shots leaving the property.
"A lot of these shots have been random, different directions, we have been taking shots from all angles. So, you never know where these bullets are going to go," he said.
"We don't have anybody who has been hurt at this point, very fortunate, so that's the way we want to keep it," Walker said.
Police do have a potential suspect based on information about who was living in the apartment, but Walker said they had not been able to confirm the shooter's identity.
Police had had no communication with the shooter. Police have been making announcements over a PA system but have not had any communication with the shooter.
The incident was initial labeled as a hostage situation and although people were and remained trapped in the building, which has four apartments on the first level and four apartments on the second level, Walker couldn't say whether any of them were being held in the same apartment as the shooter.
"I think that (hostage situation) came from the fact that we knew there were other people in the apartment complex," Walker said.
Walker said next steps would be to first clear the building of any other civilians and then confirm that the shooter remains alone. Even then, officers would take a cautious approach in the hope of avoiding any injuries.
The shooter has been targeting officers throughout the night and Walker said it was "very fortunate" no one had been injured.
"He's definitely shooting at them," Walker said.
"We want his focus on us, not on anyone else," Walker said. "He can shoot at us all he wants. We want to protect the innocent bystanders, and so far, that's what's happened.
The shooting incident rocked the town Wednesday evening due to the amount of gunfire and the size of the police presence.
"All residents are to avoid the area near Drake Terrace Apartments reference shots fired," the City of Kendallville put out in a public alert at 8:08 p.m.
A baseball game at East Noble High School was called off suddenly after six innings when the shooting started and attendees at the high school were ushered into the school to shelter in place for their safety.
News Sun reporter Sheryl Prentice, who was at a meeting at the Community Learning Center on Riley Street during the evening, said the shots could be heard from that location, more than a mile away.
In light of the shooting incident and its proximity to East Noble Middle School, the school district decided to call off classes on Thursday.
"We feel it is in the best interest of our students, staff, and community to cancel classes for all East Noble Schools for Thursday, April 13. There will be no virtual or eLearning requirements for our students," a message to families stated late Wednesday. "Counselors will be available at East Noble High School between the hours of 9:00-12:00 and 3:00-6:00 tomorrow. Please take this time to come together as a community to heal from this horrific incident that has affect us all."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.