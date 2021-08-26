Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Cassandra E. Cantrell, 43, of the 9200 block of East Backwater Road, North Weber, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Maria A. Clark, 28, of the 7100 block of North Alley Street, Wawaka, was arrested at 1:54 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Juan D. Flores, 46, of the 1300 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:32 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Flores was held on $2,500 bond.
Dylan R. Gamble, 23, of the 400 block of East U.S. 6, Wawaka, was arrested at 9:55 a.m. Tuesday on a court order. No charging information provided. Gamble was held without bond.
Trevor A. Grady, 21, of the 4500 block of South C.R. 1175E, Hudson, was arrested at 1:41 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Daniel Hershberger, 18, of the 5800 block of Amber Road North West, Dundee, Ohio, was arrested at 7:49 p.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor. Hershberger was held on $2,500 bond.
J.F. Malagon, 79, of the 3100 block of West Tibbot Street, Wawaka, was arrested at 7:18 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 1 felony. No further charging information provided. Malagon was held without bond.
Anthony P. Sharp, 52, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 9:33 p.m. Tuesday by the Indiana State Police on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; invasion of privacy, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Sharp was released on his own recognizance.
