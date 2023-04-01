KENDALLVILLE — Heidi Ramer was a teenager when she learned a horrible truth — her mother, Karen Doudt, had been repeatedly raped by her boss for three years in the late 1970s, while they were working and traveling together on business trips. Doudt’s rapist emotionally tormented her for another 20 years.
When her mother died in 2001, Heidi’s father gave her a bag of handwritten journals found in her mother’s closet. Her mother had poured her thoughts onto the pages of these journals for years, from 1986 until just 10 days before her death in 2001, on her journey to healing from her abuse.
Those journals form the framework for Ramer’s book, “Her Story, My Voice,” published Dec. 29, 2022, by LifeRich Publishing, an imprint of “Reader’s Digest.” The book interweaves the details from her mother’s journals of healing with the rippling effects on Ramer, her brother and her father as “secondary survivors.”
Ramer said her mother had left no notes or instructions about the journals. They were in chronological order in the bag. Her father hadn’t read the journals; instead he handed the journals to Ramer.
“My father had lived her experiences and did not want to rehash them,” Ramer said.
Ramer began reading the journals but found their contents overwhelming in her grief. She put them aside for a time, but later, she came across an entry in 1987: “If I die, I want my story to be shared.”
“I knew then this would be my purpose,” Ramer said.
Ramer said her mother’s story is a snapshot into what women’s opportunities in the workplace were like in the 1970s, when it was common for men to abuse their power over women in the workplace.
Doudt was a consultant on an early childhood education program being developed for children involved in natural disasters. She was a well-educated, independent woman, more so than her male boss, and she was committed to the program and the good it could do.
She and her boss often traveled out-of-state on business trips for the program. Her boss raped her at least a dozen times in three years while on these trips, scaring her into silence and threatening her if she resisted.
“Every time she went, she believed it wouldn’t happen again,” Ramer said. “She pushed it down, got on a plane and came home.”
Karen Doudt eventually told her doctor about her sexual abuse, then her pastor. Her pastor helped Doudt to share the details with her husband.
Ramer said writing the book has been a 20-year process, as she read, reread, and reflected on the journals. She began to get some perspective on how her mother’s abuse affected Doudt’s physical health and immune system by matching the details in the journals with her own timeline of memories as she grew up.
Ramer said the rapist was a person the family knew, He had shared meals in their home.
Doudt’s abuse spilled over into her relationships with others. Ramer said her mother was often emotionally distant and critical of her choices in her teenage years. Ramer didn’t know just how critical, until she read her mother’s journal entries expressing her disappointment in her daughter’s actions and choices. It was a hurtful revelation.
“She was well educated and knew she had to tell her story to regain her health. She started writing,” Ramer said. “The first journal depicted every incident. To heal, she would have to understand what happened to her.”
Ramer believes, confirmed by her research, that her mother’s immune system was weakened and depleted by her abuse. After a decade of therapy and healing, Doudt was diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome, a mysterious ailment in the 1980s. Her blood counts resembled those of AIDS patients, a stigmatizing illness in the 1980s. Doudt wrote of her fear that her rapist had given her AIDS.
Then in 1998, Doudt was diagnosed with breast cancer. In 2000, she was diagnosed with colon cancer, not related to her breast cancer. She underwent treatments for six months, but the cancer spread to her liver. Doctors said her body was “chemo resistant.”
The college professor never missed a day of classes during her treatments.
Ramer describers her relationship with her mother as “always odd” but Doudt’s journals and the process of writing the book gave her answers on how her mother’s trauma affected her own life as a secondary survivor.
“I watched her healing process, and saw her go through therapy,” Ramer said. “I would see her crying and not get out of bed.”
Ramer noted that her mother’s rapist is now dead.
Doudt eventually formulated a soft confrontation with her rapist’s employer, followed by a formal confrontation with him. The rapist was ordered to have psychiatric evaluation and to tell his wife that the non-consensual incidents happened.
Doudt had to embrace the idea that her assaults were rape and an abuse of power, from a perpetrator who was twice her size, Ramer said.
“She felt like she should have been smarter,” Ramer said. “How could this have happened to her?”
Doudt came to terms with her abuse, then realized she carried another secret burden — she had been molested as a child.
Ramer said her own relationships were affected as a secondary survivor to sexual abuse. Even though she can’t confront her mother’s rapist, Ramer believes that telling her mother’s story and her own story will help herself and others.
“I want to start that conversation that someone else’s abuse has an effect on others,” Ramer said.
Ramer had printed 1,500 books in both paperback and hard cover versions. The book are sold on Amazon, or at Black & Ramer Insurance office, 528 W. North St., where she is a co-owner with her husband, Jarrod. She plans to do book signings and speaking engagements soon, and perhaps create a book study group for a multi-week discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.