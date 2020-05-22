Due to a typographical error, the Noble County Board of Health’s proposed budget for next year was reported inaccurately in a story published in Thursday’s edition of this newspaper. The board’s proposed budget should have read $445,997.09. The News Sun regrets the error.
Correction
Matt Getts
