EMMA — It was hard to find a parking spot in the Westview Jr./Sr. High School parking lot Tuesday afternoon. It was even harder to find a place to tie up a horse and buggy.
Tuesday was a special day for Westview’s eighth-grade class. It was Eighth Grade Promotion and Junior High Awards day. For at least 80 members of Westview’s eighth-grade class, it also means the end of their formal education.
The school district’s Amish eighth-grade students, about half its eighth-grade class, officially ended their schooling Tuesday after participating in the school district’s annual promotion program.
Westview Superintendent Randy Miller called Tuesday bittersweet.
“It’s really exciting to see all the pageantry, to see all the smiling faces,” Miller said. “Half of our kids are going to go out into the real world and half our kids are moving on to four more years of education, so it’s a bittersweet day.”
The ceremony takes place in the school’s main gym. The bleachers on both sides of the gym were packed with parents, grandparents, brothers, sisters, friends, and schoolmates.
Westview’s Junior High School Principal, Elias Rojas said these kids showed their true character by making it safely through all the challenges presented to them the last couple of years.
“They navigated COVID, they had that challenge, but these kids showed great determination, and now, here we are,” he said.
Students were honored for accomplishments in sports, math, English, history, science, Spanish fitness, and Ag. Four students were singled out for their willingness to work hard and awarded the school’s Citizenship Award, the highest honor bestowed on students during the program.
Those students honored are Brett Springer, Lanita Mast, Noah Bontrager, and Doretta Fry.
The school district’s large Amish population presents unique challenges for the junior high administration and staff. With half of their eighth-grade students about to leave and go to work, Rojas said the school district has to tailor its curriculum to meet those special needs.
“We have to get half our eighth graders ready for the next step in their lives, which is likely entering the local workforce in our community in entry-level jobs,” Rojas said. “We need to make sure they’re equipped to take the skills they’ve learned into the entry-level workforce. Thankfully, we have the right people in place to do, people who understand this and have been doing this job for a while.”
