KENDALLVILLE — To the surprise of no one who attends the annual Noble County 4-H Auction, John Wicker of B&J Medical, B&J Specialty and B&J International was the top bidder in Friday’s auction.
His bids accounted for about a quarter of Friday’s total auction, which was down slightly from last year, likely affected by the extreme heat and humidity to close out the 4-H Fair.
According to results from Noble County Extension Office, which weren’t finalized on Friday afternoon, the B&J trio of companies contributed $55,239.29 in the auction. That’s about 24.3 percent of the $227,214.50 sale total.
Following B&J, Community State Bank was the No. 2 overall bidder, with $8,406.35 in bids. Behind the bank was Swan Township 4-H, $8,157.91; Green Township Aggies 4-H, $7026.83; and Garrett State Bank, $6,932.62 to round out the Top 5.
Jefferson Township 4-H, Squire Pallets, Noble Township 4-H, Wayne Township 4-H and Farmers Mutual Insurance all were within the Top 10, ranging from approximately $5,200 to about $3,400.
The next 10 top bidders all contributed more than $1,697 to slot into the Top 20.
Although the auction was down a bit from 2018 and down from an all-time high point in 2017, the $227,214.50 bid this year was the fifth-highest in auction history. Bidders also broke multiple animal records at this year’s auction.
The bid totals in the annual auction have about doubled compared to 20 years ago. Part of that is due to inflation over time, but the historical chart also tracks the ups-and-downs of the local economy.
After bringing in approximately $135,000-$165,000 per year through the 1990s and early 2000s, bidding picked up substantially from 2003 to 2008, with the auction totals hitting a record at $238,733 in 2008.
But then the Great Recession hit and the bad economy crashed the auction along with the stock market and local job market. As Noble County suffered through high unemployment and tight times, the auction dipped to $185,000-$200,000 for about five years.
Since 2014, though, the numbers have been rising again, hitting a new record at $250,697.32 in 2017.
