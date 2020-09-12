ALBION — The Noble County Public Library’s popular Harry Potter-themed Hogwarts Halloween will look different this year, thanks to COVID-19.
Library director Sandy Petrie said at Thursday’s library board meeting that Hogwarts Halloween will be a drive-thru event in the central branch’s parking lot in Albion. The staff is busy assembling activity kits to hand out to patrons in their cars. Similar events will be planned for the Avilla and Cromwell branches.
Board president Gwen Jones called the meeting to order and opened the required public hearing on the proposed 2021 budget, but no one from the public was present to comment.
The 2021 budget will be considered for adoption at the Oct. 8 library board meeting. If approved, all budget forms will be uploaded to the Department of Local Government Finance via its Gateway system within two days of approval.
In other business, the board:
• Accepted Petrie’s recommendation to renew the library’s health insurance with PHP as a provider. The board gave Petrie the authorization to prepare and sign all documents.
• Approved Petrie’s request to change the price of Faxing a document to 10 cents per page in the library’s services and fees policy. The new Fax price, reduced from $1 per page, is consistent with other fees for copies and printing.
Petrie said the library can provide a scanner for patrons to scan and email a document, but that some agencies and businesses require Faxes instead of emails. The new Fax price is fair and consistent with other document services for patrons who must meet a Fax requirement.
• Approved the library’s annual partnership agreement with Impact Institute as a housekeeping task.
