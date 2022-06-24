INDIANAPOLIS — Legislators are heading back to the Statehouse in July and abortion laws are now a certainty for the summer docket.
What exactly Republican lawmakers will craft is unknown at this point, but expectations are Indiana will revert to “hard-line” laws restricting abortion following the U.S. Supreme Court’s Friday decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, effectively overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade case.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb had already called a special legislative session starting July 6 for lawmakers to consider sending back $1 billion to Hoosiers in taxpayer refunds. But lawmakers will now also likely pick up work to rewrite Indiana’s abortion laws as the Supreme Court has tossed the issue back to individual states.
Republicans hold a supermajority in both wings of the Statehouse, meaning they have enough votes within the party to unilaterally pass any legislation if enough of their members support it, so the state GOP will potentially be able to rewrite the laws however they want over any and all opposition or dissent.
KPC News reached out to our local state representatives and senators to get their reaction to Friday’s news and the share their expectations and their positions on changes to Indiana abortion laws:
Rep. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City
Abbott’s stances
Access: At-will abortion should not be legal after conception
Exception for mother’s health: Supportive
Exception for cases of rape/incest: “Not going to rule out.”
Abbott said he didn’t expect the legislature would be facing the question of what to do on abortion so soon and expects it won’t be on the docket for July 6 but will be at some point a little later in the summer.
“It will go through the full legislative process,” Abbott guessed, expecting for lawmakers to take testimony, consider amendments and the like. “We could be there a week or longer is what I would anticipate.”
Left up to him, Abbott said he would want to see abortion banned in Indiana, although said he could support a few exceptions. Specifically, Abbott was open to allowing the exception for cases where doctors determine termination is warranted if the mother’s life is at risk and, while not fully committing to support for choice in cases of rape or incest, he said he wouldn’t “rule out” that or other possible carveouts.
“My position has always been life begins at conception,” Abbott said. “Ideally I’d like to see it as a ban on abortion at conception. I don’t want to say I’ve got only one thing I accept.”
Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange
Glick’s stances
Access: Wants to hear testimony before deciding
Exception for mother’s health: Wants to hear testimony before deciding
Exception for cases of rape/incest: Wants to hear testimony before deciding
Glick, too, does not expect abortion to be on the agenda on July 6. She suspects lawmakers will need more time to review the Supreme Court opinion, draft initial legislation and set the stage for the process before diving in.
Glick was non-committal on specifics of what she would like to see, but stressed that she would really like to take in expert testimony to help inform her decision making about what, if any, access Hoosier women should have and what, if any, exceptions should be put into law.
That being said, she did expect generally the Republican caucus would pass something much more restrictive than current law.
“I think Indiana is going to be on the conservative side, but we’ll come down with a pretty hard-line decision and it will be whether or not there will be any exceptions,” Glick said. “There were certain exceptions allowed and some states have brought those up and are considering the possibility of additional exceptions. I don’t think Indiana is probably in that mood, we need to hear what people’s opinion is at this point, to hurry something through at the very last minute would be ridiculous.”
Glick repeatedly stressed that the legislation can’t be considered in the abstract when considering things like exceptions. Because, in reality, what lawmakers choose to do will have life-changing impacts on the people involved.
“It’s one thing to say to someone you have to deliver a child full term to someone who is the victim of rape or incest,” Glick said. “You’re not talking about something in the abstract. You’re talking about the future of a human being. We talk about life but that life is not just either/or, but that is a continuing care situation.”
Glick also noted she thinks Indiana will need to quickly step up and consider ancillary support systems for mothers who would be carrying children they don’t want or aren’t equipped to care for.
“I think we need to address health care. We need to address, children need to be advised of the consequences of their (sexual) behavior. We need to have some pro-family legislation and some clinics to assist them and alternatives to abortion. And we’re going to have some unwanted children, who is going to take care of them? Do we have the foster care system to take care of them? Do we have medical assistance for families?” Glick said.
It’s not going to be as black and white as saying “no abortions,” declaring victory and moving on.
“There are consequences to that and the legislators need to address that,” Glick said.
Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola
Zent’s stances
Access: Zent has not taken a stance on this part of the issue.
Exception for mother’s health: “I’ve always said the mother’s health is paramount.”
Exception for cases of rape/incest: “In the past I’ve always felt yes on that.”
Zent said he didn’t think there would be time to deal with the abortion issue on July 6. He felt it would be better if Holcomb would call a special session that starts on Monday, July 11, especially to accommodate lawmakers such as himself and others who have to get hotel rooms so they can be available for the work.
“I don’t think we really have enough time for one day,” Zent said.
Zent said he thought the Supreme Court was correct in allowing states to decide their own sets of rules on abortion.
“I kind of agree with the argument the constitution mentions religion, speech and guns but it doesn’t mention abortion. I think it’s best left up to the states to decide,” Zent said.
Now that the matter has been squarely thrown into the hands of legislatures, Zent says he will take time to study all of the issues involved so he can make an informed decision on abortion access and the various possible carve outs.
“I’ve always wanted to get input from the experts then we’ll make our decisions,” Zent said.
Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, and Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn
Smaltz and Kruse could not be reached for comment Friday ahead of press time.
KPC News will follow up with the DeKalb County representatives at a later date.
News Sun Editor Steve Garbacz and Herald Republican Editor Mike Marturello contributed to this report.
