KENDALLVILLE — City spending is proposed to increase 2.7% next year overall as Mayor Suzanne Handshoe gave a quick overview of the city's proposed 2022 budget.
Handshoe is aiming to hit five goals with the city's spending plan next year as Kendallville readies for a few new big projects on the horizon.
The Kendallville City Council introduced the 2022 city budget on first reading Tuesday night and will go through a deeper dive of what's in it during a public hearing at the next meeting Sept. 21.
But on Tuesday, the mayor walked council members through some highlights of the $12.7 million road map of spending.
First, Handshoe laid out five main goals for the 2022 budget:
1) "Rewarding and keeping our employees," Handshoe said, with a 2.5% raise for staff.
2) Funding the former McCray Refrigerator factory cleanup: The city borrowed $1.3 million in 2019 to cover the cost of clearing the ruined industrial site after it burned in the massive June 2018 fire, on a six-year term with semi-annual payments of $125,000 each.
3) Funding Drake Road Phase 1 and 2: Kendallville is on the verge of starting large reconstruction projects on Drake Road from Main Street all the way to S.R. 3, rebuilding the road and installing walking path, sidewalks and lighting.
Kendallville received a $3.53 million federal grant for Phase 1 in February 2018, covering 80% of the cost to reconstruct Drake Road from Main Street to Weston Avenue. In February 2020, the city got a similar grant for 80% for Phase 2, which will run from Weston Avenue to S.R. 3.
Construction on Phase 1 is slated for 2023, meaning next year will be wrapping up pre-construction and engineering work on the project. Phase 2 is slated to start work in 2025.
4) Ensuring departments have funds to replace equipment: 4000-category line items, which are where capital purchases are made out of, are up about 9% in the general fund next year.
5) Maximizing Community Crossings grant opportunities: Kendallville has received about $1.7 million total in 2019 and 2020 from the state program, which provides 75% toward road improvements with local communities having to provide a 25% match. Kendallville utilized part of its 2020 award to repave Main Street and side streets in downtown as well as other parts of the city and hopes to continue cashing in on the generous program to complete more road work going forward.
Handshoe noted the city is also committing $20,000 toward the cost of hiring a Main Street administrator, someone who would oversee downtown development, grant opportunities and events for the city.
Currently that role is being spearheaded by Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristen Johnson, who also serves as president of Experience the Heart of Kendallville, the city's official Main Street organization. That group hired a part-time consultant, John Bry, to assist, but has been moving to hire, at minimum, a part-time staff members to oversee downtown development.
Handshoe noted that, if the city receives a $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant from the state, which is being announced this Friday, having a person to oversee the grant and efforts will be needed.
"It was asked of us in the $2 million grant that we consider doing this," Handshoe said.
Elsewhere the city is looking to purchase two new police vehicles; upgrade a mobile data terminal for officer vehicles; increase funding for maintenance of the city fire stations; set aside money for drainage improvements at the Kendallville Municipal Airport; and increase funding for storm sewer maintenance and repair, as the city is fixing more underground lines in tandem with fixing more streets through Community Crossings.
The city is also expecting increased cost for fuel as gasoline prices have gone up since 2020 and have stayed up as compared to not only last year but pre-pandemic prices.
Overall the city's general fund spending is up 11.94%, but Handshoe noted that number is skewed because the city had to put its annual $470,000 trash contract into the budget for the first time this year.
Although technically part of the budget, trash service is funded through utility billings so it doesn't impact the city's levy raised from taxes.
