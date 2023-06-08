6 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Six people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Chad E. Arnold, 50, of the 2600 block of South Fisher Street, Albion, was booked at 10:23 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Ronnie S. Campbell, 52, of the 900 block of Gloriosa Circle, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:36 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of residential entry-trespassing-no intent of felony theft, a Level 6 felony. Campbell was held on $2,500 bond.
Everado Flores, 40, of the 100 block of Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:47 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a body attachment warrant. Flores was held on $2,000 cash bond.
Oscar C. Haro, 57, of the 1300 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:27 p.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Haro was held on $2,500 bond.
Maria C. Neri, 35, of the 9800 block of East Rock-A-Bye Road, Cromwell, was arrested at 4:14 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Neri was held on $1,000 bond.
Harold D. Wallen II, 42, of the 400 block of Krueger Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Wallen was held on $2,500 bond.
