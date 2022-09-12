ALBION — The road to the sun is now clear in Noble County.
The road being the county’s solar ordinance, which passed — yet again — on Monday by a 3-0 vote of the Noble County Commissioners.
The commissioners had voted in the ordinance in November. But several months ago, the issue of setting limits on the number of acres eligible for solar, among other considerations, came up.
On Monday, the commissioners approved three amendments — based on recommendations by the Noble County Plan Commission — to their solar ordinance:
• ending a moratorium on accepting applications on Oct. 31;
• setting a limit on the number of unincorporated commercial solar acreage at 4,700 acres, defining those acres as consisting of all the acreage inside a required perimeter fence; and
• creating a moratorium period lasting 12 months once that acreage level was reached, and defining the time when those proposed acreage would count toward the 4,700-acre total as being when the plan commission had scheduled a public hearing on the matter.
The plan commission had made those recommendations at its Aug. 24 meeting. At that meeting, the plan commission rejected the commissioners’ request to extend the moratorium on accepting applications for solar until Dec. 31.
Noble County has been working on its commercial solar zoning ordinance for more than 18 months.
Geenex, a North Carolina-based company, has been contacting Noble County landowners and offering $900 per acre on a long term lease, escalating to an average of $1,200 per acre, to create a large solar field in north-central Noble County.
Geenex’s project has been rumored to include anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 acres in northcentral Noble County, encompassing an area roughly bordered on the north by the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks, to the east by Cobblestone Golf Course, to the south by C.R. 400N, and to the west, just west of S.R. 9.
At the higher acreage, the project would produce approximately 300 megawatts annually.
“We’re happy to have a path forward,” Geenex Director of Community and Governmental Relations Trena Roudebush said following Monday’s vote. “We have clarity. It’s workable.”
When asked when Geenex would be ready to bring forward a formal application, Roudebush said, “Certainly not this year.”
Geenex still has work to do to meet not only the solar ordinance requirements, but also has environmental studies to do, as well as working with wetland and requirements set forth by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The application process would begin with a proposal for a project. Then, the site plan development committee, consisting of a a group of county officials — including fire chiefs, the county highway department and the surveyor — would work with the company to perfect a site plan. Once that committee gave its approval to the proposal, the plan commission would officially take up the application, and those acres asked for would be included in that acreage total of 4,700.
The plan commission would have to hold a formal public hearing on the application before sending a recommendation to the commissioners, who also would have to hold a public hearing before giving the final approval or denial.
Noble County Plan Director Teresa Tackett said the site plan development committee’s role will be crucial.
“If we are all working together, we can put together the best project we can for Noble County,” Tackett said.
According to Tackett, at least one other commercial solar operation has inquired about putting in a field in Noble County, but she said to her understanding, that project would be much smaller than what Geenex is proposing.
