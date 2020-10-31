LAGRANGE — For the first time in a decade, the leadership of Lakeland’s teachers’ bargaining unit, the Lakeland Education Association, walked away from a contract signing ceremony Monday night with smiles on their faces.
According to members of the organization representing the school’s teachers, for the first time in at least 10 years, those talks resulted in increases in the base pay of most of the school system’s veteran teachers, and in some cases, substantial increases in base pay.
“We’re very happy,” Rachael Stoop, co-president of the LEA said after the meeting with the school board ended.
Stoop said under the Daniels administration, the state made it almost impossible for school districts to reward experienced teachers with pay increases based on years of service to the school system, making teachers in Indiana some of the lowest-paid teachers in the nation.
“We’ve lost of ton of good teachers over the last 10 years,” she said.
The new plan combines three elements – evaluation rating, years of service, and academic need to create a compensation plan for the school teachers. To qualify for the new pay scale, teachers must have completed at least five years with the school district.
A teacher with five years of service to Lakeland with an effective or highly effective rating will receive $500 for that rating, an additional $300 for his or her years of service, and another $700 based on academic needs. That comes to an increase of $1,500 added to his or her base pay.
The scale goes up for teachers with 10 or more years of service at Lakeland. They’ll receive an additional $500 for an effective or highly effective rating, another $825 for their years of service and finally, an increase of $1,175 for academic need, bring their total to an additional $2,500 in base pay.
That same system provides teachers with 15 years of service an additional $3,500 in base pay, $5,000 for teachers completing 20 or more years of service at Lakeland, and finally, $1,000 for teachers with 25 years of or more of service to the school district.
LEA co-president Sherry Severson said most of the school’s teaching staff have earned either an effective rating or highly effective rating and qualify for the evaluation rating bonus. She estimated at least 90 of the school district’s teachers have earned those ratings.
Severson said changes the state made in how teachers in Indiana are paid caused growth in the profession to become sluggish. She also points out that while more than 90% of Indiana students attend public schools, the state redirected money that would have paid public school teachers salaries to private schools.
Severson complimented all those affiliated with the local contract talks.
“We’re very grateful for the efforts of the new business manager and the corporation to be very fiscally responsible, and enable us to have these monies,” she said. Even though we’ve lost a few students, we haven’t had to have a referendum to make this work. Instead, we’ve been financially responsible.”
Both the teacher’s organization and the school administration credit the recent school consolidation plan, downsizing the school district from five buildings to three, with helping financially stabilize the school district, and save enough money to allow for the new pay scale.
“It greatly helped in this, as painful as that was at the time we did that,” Severson explained.
Severson said many experienced teachers left the school district in the last 10 years, taking similar jobs at other school districts out of state, just to get a pay raise. Severson said 54 of the school 115 teachers have been with the school district for four years or less.
Both Stoop and Severson said those young teachers are vital to the school district’s success, and the new pay scale will help to ensure that they continue their careers with Lakeland.
