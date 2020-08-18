AVILLA — Restore Avilla, the town’s Indiana Main Street organization, is barking up the right tree to create a unique new feature for Noble County — a fenced dog park that allows dogs and their owners to safely get exercise and socialize. The dog park will be the first one in Noble County.
Todd Carteaux, president of Restore Avilla, said design drawings have been created for a location near the Noble County Public Library-East Branch, in Avilla. The designer is the same one who designed Heritage Pocket Park in downtown Avilla.
The park will be a fenced-in area of 180 feet by 60 feet, accessible to everyone, and open from dawn to dusk. A dispenser will have bags at the ready for dog owners to clean up droppings from their pets.
Inside the park, there are two gates and a concrete pad at the entrance. A fence will divide the park into two sections for large and small dogs, with seating for owners to keep an eye on their pets. All fencing is commercial grade dog fencing, 5 feet in height. The dog park will be low-maintenance and be deeded to the Avilla Parks Department when it’s finished.
Carteaux said partners with Restore Avilla for the dog park are the Noble County Public Library-East Branch, Avilla Parks Department and the town of Avilla. The library parking lot expansion may start in September, weather permitting, Carteaux said.
“Pulver (Asphalt) is doing the library parking lot expansion first,” Carteaux said. “Then we have to raise the money first, before we can put in the park.”
Carteaux said the town and the library did a land swap to permit the library’s parking lot expansion. He said the dog park will be in a perfect spot with the nature trails nearby.
Restore Avilla is still taking bids for the dog park construction, but Carteaux estimates the budget to build the park at $40,000. Avilla pizza shop owner Cody Schneider is planning a fundraising event at his business as well as a golf outing, and other community partners are welcome.
“The sooner we raise the money, the sooner we can build the park,” he said. “And it helps the whole county.”
Community partners interested in helping to move the dog park forward may call Carteaux at 260-318-2584. Checks may be sent to Restore Avilla, P.O. Box 562, Avilla IN 46710. Online donations may be given at gofundme.com/f/town-of-avilla-dog-park.
Restore Avilla is a 501c3 non-profit, so donations are tax deductible.
