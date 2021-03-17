KENDALLVILLE — With only four new items on the agenda to be read only on first reading, the Kendallville Common Council’s Tuesday night meeting started by honoring two deserving city employees.
The annual Firefighter of the Year and Police Officer of the Year awards were presented to two employees who are dedicated to each of their departments.
Ned Goins, a 32-year volunteer with the Kendallville Fire Department was presented with the Firefighter of the Year award and third-shift Sgt. Justin Beall was awarded the Police Officer of the Year award.
Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley and Mayor Suzanne Handshoe presented Goins with his award.
“Last year was a rough year, halfway through I knew he was the guy,” said McKinley. “He is the dedication we are looking for today.”
McKinley said after 32 years Goins is still active with the department. With grass fire season coming early this year Goins was recently found on the back of one of the department’s grass rigs helping to fight a fire.
“Ned is our mentor,” McKinley said.
Handshoe also presented Beall with his award, reminiscing about Beall’s time as a member of the East Noble Marching Knights.
“Beall is the guy I will see out playing basketball with the kids in the park,” said Police Chief Lance Waters.
Waters said Beall works well with the youth of the community.
“He is dedicated to the department,” Waters said.
Beall was also recognized for helping to save the life of a local resident who was threatening to commit suicide. Beall helped to save the resident after talking them out of their residence via telephone.
“That person is here today because of that,” Waters said. “Thank you for what you do.”
Before Tuesday night’s meeting, Shari Targgart was sworn in to her District 2 seat. Targgart replaces former council member Steve Clouse who resigned last month citing needing more time for his law practice and family. She’ll serve out the remainder of his term, which runs through the end of 2023.
Targgart was appointed via Republican caucus.
Three of the items up for first reading under new business dealt with the changing of zoning regulations on existing properties.
The first would rezone East Pointe Condominiums in the 1500 block of Krammerer Road from Planned Unit Development to R-3 Condominium District. The second would rezone North Pointe Condominiums, the 700 block of N. Riley Road, from R-1 (one and two family district) to R-3 Condominium District. The third would change 615 Professional Way from planned unit development to 1B Local Commercial, Retail Sales District.
The final piece of business was the approval on first reading of a special ordinance authorizing the issuance of sewage works revenue bonds for the purpose of providing funds to pay the cost of the city’s proposed solar field project at the McCray Refrigerator factory property.
The project on the 11-acre site has a cost of $2.4 million, the city recently received a commitment of $500,000 each from the Kendallville Local Development Corp. from Economic Development Income Tax funds and from the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission , from its tax increment financing dollars.
With the cost of the project down to about $1.4 million, the city will utilize a specialized short-term bond-anticipation note. The bond anticipation note is a financing option up to five years in which the city basically says it will borrow now with the intention of taking out a bond for repayment in the future.
However, if the city is able to pay off that anticipation note before its expiration, it doesn’t actually have to take out a larger bond in the future.
After the approval on first reading Handshoe made sure to reiterate that the city is not selling bonds for the project. The city is anticipating repaying the $1.4 million within the five years.
